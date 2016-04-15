6138 results for

7 Things I Always Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight

What works for you may not work for everyone. Everyone is different and has different biochemical needs. But regardless of your genes, everyone can...

#nutrition #weight loss #diabetes #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
April 15 2016
Recipes

This RD’s Whipped Coffee Recipe Has A Skin-Enhancing Ingredient

Sure, you might have heard of the trendy whipped coffee by now, but how about collagen whipped coffee?

#mbgsupplements #Collagen #coffee
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
August 5
Functional Food
Routines

Why Getting Upside Down Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Body

Besides being fun and challenging, this practice packs some serious benefits.

#Heart #empowerment #inflammation #confidence #yoga
Tatiana Sokolova
April 9 2019
Spirituality
Beauty
Integrative Health
Beauty
Functional Food

The 4 Foods A Gastroenterologist Swears By For Fueling Your Microbes

According to Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, each plant has its own unique blend of fiber.

#gut health #mbgsupplements #mbgpodcast #plants #vegetarian
Jason Wachob
June 19
Recipes

The Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Recipe This Nutritionist Swears By

Who doesn't love a nutrient-packed smoothie that tastes like a chocolate frosty?

#mbgsupplements #smoothies
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
August 1
Functional Food
Spirituality

10 Steps To Create Your Own Altar

Create a space to breathe.

#fitness #yogis #yoga
Kathryn Budig
March 30 2016
Beauty

If Your Hair Is Screaming For Moisture, Consider This 3-Step Method

Consider this 3-step technique to lock in the hydration.

#hair #cleanse
Jamie Schneider
June 15
Personal Growth

3 Actions You Can Take To Relieve Financial Stress Around COVID-19

Even in these times, there are simple money actions you can take to feel more grounded and help you move forward. Here's what to do if you are...

#COVID-19 #confidence #Financial Wellness
Brianna Firestone
April 16
Healthy Weight

How One Woman's Triumph Over Depression & Obesity Sparked A Holistic Wellness Mecca

​"If you change yourself on the inside it will reflect on the outside." —Karla Dascal

#empowerment
Will Jelbert
December 11 2016
Functional Food
Social Good
Meditation

A One-Minute Meditation To Silence Your Mind & Calm Your Energy

The world as we know is in dire need of a higher vibration in its collective consciousness.

#meditation #mind body connection #peace #spirituality #intuition
Gabrielle Bernstein
August 5 2014
Functional Food
Love