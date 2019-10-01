8859 results for
Anxious Or Achy? Try This Mindful Break Today At Work (At Your Desk!)
For that 3 p.m. slump (or any other time of day).
Colostrum Benefits: The Gut-Healing, Immune-Boosting Properties You've Never Heard About
A doula breaks it all down.
This Healthy Kitchen Staple Is Way More Versatile Than We Give It Credit For
A spoon full of vinegar a day may just keep the doctor away.
Green Ways To Fight Colds & The Flu
Health tips for the change in season.
A Morning Meditation To Start Every Day With Intention
An incredibly simple meditation you can do any time, anywhere.
Wait — Are Lectins Actually GOOD For Your Gut?
An exploration of whether beans are the devil or a superfood.
Colostrum Powder: How Effective Is It, Really?
An expert breaks it all down.
Are Standing Desks Actually Good For You? Here's What New Research Says
A recent review looked at all the info out there about standing desks to determine whether they actually make a difference for your health.
Not Into Celery Juice? Here's Another Way To Get Your Fix
It's easy to make and delicious!
9 Principles That'll Help You Simplify Your Life In A Big Way
Tune in to an easier but more impactful way of being.
Pterostilbene: Why This Potent Antioxidant Might Be Better Than Resveratrol
Here are some of the exciting ways pterostilbene may help boost your health—plus, tips on the best and safest way to reap the benefits.
Too Much Exercise Is Bad For Your Gut: Here's What To Do
Here's what you can do about it.
The Science-Based Reason We Should All Be Taking Catnaps
Nappers, rejoice—new research has found some serious benefits to an afternoon snooze.
How To Combine Tantra, Yoga & Meditation For Sexual Empowerment
"I felt a monumental shift in my consciousness. That was the first time I realized sex could be empowering. It stripped away layers of shame....
This Diet Reduces Your Risk Of Death By 10 Percent, New Study Finds
New research has shed light on the diet that helps reduce the risk of dying from any cause, and it's never too late to start.
Meditation For People Who Don't Meditate (A 12-Step Guide)
Congratulations! You want to meditate, but you’re not sure what to do. If you’re one who can’t handle too much esoteric sweetener in your spiritual...
4 Esthetician-Approved Cleansing Oils For Every Skin Type
Dry, sensitive, oily, inflamed? There's a cleansing oil for that.
Perfecting Your Daily Routine Is The Key To Maximizing Your Full Potential
Start your day off on the right foot (literally).
How To Proactively Talk To Your Boss About Your Mental Health
With these tips, talking about mental health with your boss doesn't have to be tough.
What Type Of Magnesium Is The Most Absorbed By The Body & Why It Matters
Make sure you're picking the one that's best for your needs.