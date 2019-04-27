9064 results for

Love
Parenting

Not Getting A Good Night's Sleep? You Could Be Shrinking Your Brain

While many of us are already well aware of the benefits of getting enough sleep, new research says it's the quality of our sleep that matters most....

#news #study #wellness #sleeping
mindbodygreen
September 8 2014

The Solar Eclipse On August 21 Will Change Everything

"These lunar events, which always take place during a new moon (solar eclipse) or a full moon (lunar eclipse) shake up the status quo and reveal...

#personal growth #self-awareness #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
August 11 2017
Recipes
Outdoors

7 Reasons Running Improves Confidence

It's time to lace up those sneakers..

#running
Leigh Weingus
February 2 2017
Beauty
Beauty

A French Beauty Guru Shares Her Routine For Happy, Bright Skin

Including all the natural skin care and makeup products she loves.

#green beauty #beauty #meditation #wellness #yoga
Valérie Grandury
August 9 2017

Do This Tonight, Eat Healthier Tomorrow

Train your brain to default to healthy choices with these tricks.

#functionalfood #healthy foods #food #home
Summer Rayne Oakes
February 2 2017
Personal Growth

Here's How To Breathe New Life Into Old Clothes (No Sewing Skills Required)

Worn-out clothing still has purpose and value, and the last place it should be going is to a garbage dump.

#green living #sustainability #fashion
Griffin Vanze
February 1 2017
Motivation

Yoga For People Who Don’t Do Yoga

This 10-step guide is for one of two people — those who want to do yoga but haven’t started yet, and those who really can’t stomach the idea of...

#yogis #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga #mindfulness meditation
Daniel Scott
August 18 2014

How To Rekindle Your Love Of Yoga When You've Hit A Wall

In my 16 years of teaching, and nearly 20 years of practice, I’ve realized it can happen to anyone: even the most disciplined student or teacher hits...

#happiness #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Cathy Cox
February 18 2014
Motivation

What I Tell Every Yoga Teacher Who Wants To Advance To The Next Level

As you consider the advancement of your education, exercise your yogi-ness and look inward for answers and define your objectives.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #mind body connection #yoga
Lisa Greenblatt Binderow
September 30 2015

20 Signs You Had A Good Year (Even If It Doesn’t Feel Like It)

This time of year, many of us feel as though we aren't where we should be. We didn't stick to our resolutions or make the changes we envisioned for...

#happiness #abundance #personal growth #inspiration #spirituality
Shannon Kaiser
November 17 2015
Spirituality

How To Make The Most Of Your Sunday, According To Ayurveda

Find out your doshic constitution and figure out what works for you!

#Ayurveda
Caroline Muggia
April 21 2019

Why You Need To Let People Know You Love Them

February marks our national “Heart Month,” with Valentine’s Day smack in the middle as a reminder to love and be loved.

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
February 14 2014
Meditation

7 Mindset Shifts That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

At 23 years old, I was overweight and didn't like the person I had become. I had hit a low in my life and had a difficult time moving past it. I had a...

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #body image
Osha Key
September 27 2015
Healthy Weight