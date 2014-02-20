6138 results for

Vegan "Creamed" Kale With Caramelized Onions

Creamed spinach is one of my favorites side dishes, but I can no longer justify making it using cream. So when I discovered the great taste and health...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
February 20 2014
Spirituality

10 Simple Acts Of Radical Self-Care

Before I was diagnosed with cancer, I thought that an act of self-love was a bit woo-woo and something you'd hear about from a peace sign,...

#love #healing #meditation #self-acceptance
Polly Noble
February 6 2013

10 Awesome Life Changes That Have Nothing To Do With Losing Weight

Around this time of year, many of us are preparing ourselves mentally for all the things we want to “give up” in order to get the body we want:...

#relationships #change #forgiveness #personal growth #food
Andy Jacobs
January 8 2014
Parenting

How To Show Your Kids You Love Them Without Saying A Word

More often than not, family life feels very complicated.

#mindfulness #communication #motherhood #parenting
Tara Sareen
January 5 2015
Integrative Health

10 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In An Office Job

Stuck in a rut after a long day at work? Try these tips.

#stress #work #wellness #sugar #water
Margo Gladys
October 21 2013
Functional Food
Mental Health

The Real Secret To Being An Ageless, Healthy Goddess

Most of us have learned how to make the body conform to the needs of the mind.

#happiness #mindfulness #wellness #self-awareness #aging
Dr. Christiane Northrup
February 5 2015
Love

14 Scientific Benefits Of Kissing & Why It's Good For You

Yes, kissing is good for your health.

#joy #marriage #dating
Jenna Schreck
February 20 2013
Integrative Health
Love
Food Trends
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Wellness Trends

6 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2012

I saw a lot of awesome things in the wellness world this past year which have me pretty excited... Here are six wellness trends to watch out for in...

#celebrity #slideshows #wellness #vegetarian #yoga
Jason Wachob
December 28 2011

5 Ways To Love The Present No Matter How Scared You Are

Recently, a small black mole appeared on my ankle. I had a sinking feeling when I saw it. A biopsy and a personal call from the doctor confirmed that...

#healing #meditation #personal growth #yoga #fear
Liz Arch
October 10 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR The Travel Yogi

5 Signs You Need A Yoga Retreat

Making the decision to take time off of work and spend money on a yoga retreat is a big one. The two questions we hear most are: How do I know if a...

#yogis #relaxation #personal growth #weight loss #yoga
mindbodygreen
February 4 2014

4 Natural Ways To Manage Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain

No matter what the root cause of your symptoms may be, there are four major natural interventions that seem to help.

#healing #pain #inflammation #health
David M. Brady
July 30 2016
Personal Growth

20 Iconic Quotes On Failure That Will Inspire You To Succeed

If Thomas Edison had believed in failure, we may still be living in darkness, and if Henry Ford had given up, we may still be riding on horseback....

#empowerment #confidence #affirmations #mantras #fear
Zoë B
March 4 2013