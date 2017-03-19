6103 results for

Meditation

Calm On Demand: How To Do The 4-7-8 Breathing Technique

Try it out the next time you're stressed or unsettled.

Gwen Dittmar
May 22
3 Skin-Beautifying Benefits (And Uses!) Of African Black Soap

Meet the West African ingredient that deserves a spot in your shower.

Krista Soriano
April 20
How To Build A Zen Den That Speaks To Mom This Mother's Day

How to build a Zen den that speaks to mom this Mother's Day.

Chloe Schneider
May 5
Meditation

A Meditation To Improve Your Sex Life

Because it's time to mix up your meditation practice.

Rebekah Borucki
March 19 2017
Integrative Health

How Much Epsom Salt Do You Put In Your Bath To Fight Anxiety & Pain?

It's a common mistake to use less than the recommended amount of Epsom salt in your bath, which means you're not getting the full benefits of...

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 16 2019

10 Ways To Use The Law Of Attraction To Get Exactly What You Want (In Love & Everything Else)

"High-vibration people understand that happiness does not depend upon perfect circumstances. Instead, it's a choice consciously made every single...

Monica Parikh
October 14 2016
Integrative Health
Meditation
Integrative Health

7 Evening Rituals To Have A Stress-Free Night, Every Night

By now, most people understand the importance of a morning ritual. But the truth is, your morning starts the night before. The way you end one day...

Dan Harrison
November 25 2015
Meditation

What Does It Really Mean To Have Mindful Sex?

"Mindful sex is a journey of exploration."

Yael Shy
November 7 2017
Beauty

Want A Glowing Complexion? These 9 Antioxidants Have You Covered

In the ever-advancing world of skin care, there is one ingredient category whose benefits will never fall out of favor: antioxidants.

Rebecca Dancer
February 28
Friendships

How To Use Gemstone Sex Toys For Self-Love & Beauty

Here are five ways to use Chakrub crystal sex toys for self-love and beauty.

Vanessa Cuccia
January 31 2017
Mental Health
Home

4 Ways To Make Washing The Dishes A Little Bit Less Of A Drag

How to make everyone's least favorite chore a little bit less of a, well, chore.

Emma Loewe
April 10
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee — But Is It Healthy?

Guayusa has long been consumed by Amazonian Indigenous tribes and is now becoming popular in the U.S.

Andrea Jordan
August 22
Integrative Health