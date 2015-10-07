8859 results for

Functional Food
Wellness Trends

I Went To A 7AM Sober Dance Party & Loved It

My experience attending an early morning dance party.

#sobriety #fitness #yoga #inspiration #dance
Andrea Rice
September 12 2014
Motivation
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 6, 2018)

Natural remedies could be best for the common cold, how our diet and grocery habits can affect the environment, and what your food preferences say...

#news #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
November 6 2018
Motivation

If You Do Nothing Else For Exercise, Walk 10 Minutes A Day

The simple way to exercise and unwind at the end of a long day.

#stress #happiness #fitness #relaxation #wellness
Kris Goldman
September 2 2014
Food Trends

Can You Be Healthy And Eat The Same Thing Every Day?

If variety isn't the spice of your life, here's what you need to know.

#functional foods #health #food
Elizabeth Inglese
April 16 2017

Healing Spices To Keep In Your Kitchen

Do you go running to a doctor every time you get a little gas and indigestion, or when you feel a cold coming on? Likely not. But do you know the...

#Herbs #Ayurveda #ginger #turmeric #healthy foods
Premal Patel, M.D.
November 8 2013

Why You Should Drink Tea For Clear, Beautiful Skin (And 7 Teas To Start Drinking)

Tea offers so much more than warmth and hydration. Steep the right teas and you’ll relax, be better equipped to fight off a cold, feel more energetic,...

#tea #beauty #skin #aging
Jolene Hart
November 24 2015
Personal Growth

Not All Confessions Lead To Change. Here's How To Spot The Difference

Just admitting what you did is not enough.

#news #politics
Breeshia Wade
November 2 2018
Functional Food

The Diet That Helped Lead LeBron James To Victory

It turned him into a fat-burning, championship-earning machine.

#Paleo #news #food
Emi Boscamp
June 21 2016
Wellness Trends

The Best Affordable Aromatherapy Essential Oils

Aromatherapy can be affordable without forgoing quality! Here is everything you need to know that make aromatherapy fit into any budget.

#aromatherapy
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
March 15 2017
Sex

Why Being Sexually Free Means I Won't Sleep With People On The First Date

I'm a sexually liberated woman: Here's why I choose not to sleep with people on the first date.

#empowerment #relationships #sex #dating
Rishma Petraglia
April 14 2017

Mark Zuckerberg Has Just Set A Huge Precedent For Working Dads Everywhere

Nothing like a big Zuck life decision to (hopefully) change our entire society for the better.

#news #parenting
Emi Boscamp
November 23 2015

Dr. Frank Lipman On Why Paleo Works

Dr. Frank Lipman has heard all the hype about the Mediterranean diet and the benefits of plant-based nutrition. In the clip below, though, Dr. Lipman...

#Paleo #healing #nutrition #wellness #functional medicine
mindbodygreen
June 25 2014

3 Reasons I'm A Vegan: Dr. Joel Kahn Explains

Many people decide to follow a vegan lifestyle because of its health benefits, but cardiologist Dr. Joel Kahn explains that's only part of the reason...

#nutrition #vegetarian #vegan
mindbodygreen
June 25 2014
Sex

8 Ayurvedic Self-Care Rituals That Promote Radiant Health

Better digestion, sleep, and immunity? Ayurveda might be the closest thing to a panacea we'll ever get.

#Ayurveda #digestion #health #immunity #self-care
Acharya Shunya
May 11 2017

7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 11)

All the wellness news you need to know, including "noisy" knees, new research on falling asleep, and more evidence of the gut-brain connection.

#sleep #fitness #news roundup #health #cancer
Lindsay Kellner
May 11 2017
Recipes

This Turmeric-Infused Oil Is Flavorful & Anti-Inflammatory

Perfect for smoothies, stir-fries, roasted veg, and basically everything you ever eat.

#inflammation #turmeric #coconut oil
Liz Moody
May 11 2017