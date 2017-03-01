8813 results for

8 Things You Need To Know Today (March 1)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including personality traits that make you eat healthier, vitamin gummies, and human echolocation.

#news roundup #pregnancy #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 1 2017
Mental Health
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Foods Hitting Grocery Store Shelves In 2018

Fresh from the biggest healthy food convention in America.

#Paleo #gluten #gut health #dessert #drinks
Liz Moody
March 13 2018
Beauty

Strengthen & Restore Your Hair With This Easy End-Of-Summer DIY Treatment

Your hair might need some TLC right about now.

#hair
Stefani Padilla
August 25 2018
Integrative Health

15 Ways To Get Good-Quality Sleep (Even If You Aren't Getting Enough)

Good sleep isn't just about quantity; it's about quality, too. 

#sleep #supplements #mbgsupplements
Michelle Konstantinovsky
December 27 2019

Can Meditation Make You More Intuitive?

When people come to me seeking advice about an important decision, I often ask: "Who's steering your ship?"

#happiness #meditation #personal growth
Emily Fletcher
August 2 2013

Drink This Juice For Glowing Skin!

One of the reasons why the skin becomes dull and saggy is decreasing collagen in the skin as we age. One of my favorite ways to boost collagen...

#gluten-free recipe #beauty #ginger #skin #vegan
Osha Key
June 20 2014
Recipes
Meditation

What Your 5 Senses Can Teach You About Mindfulness

We define mindfulness as, "a mental state achieved by focusing one's awareness on the present moment."

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #yoga #present
Linda Katz
November 25 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR MoveWith

Becoming A Morning Workout Person Just Got Way Easier: Here's Why

A new technology is striving to make your morning workout as painless as possible—we’re talking about audio workouts.

#training advice #workout #fitness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
July 17 2017
Integrative Health

Should You Be Worried About Mold In Your Coffee? A Cardiologist Breaks It Down

I did my reading and I learned six important facts about molds in coffee.

#toxic #coffee #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 29 2014

Green Banana Flour: What It Is + How To Use It To Make Healthy Treats

I loved Golden Rough (the Australian chocolate and coconut treat) as a teen. I loved everything about them: the crunchy texture; the smooth, sweet,...

#recipes #dessert #food #chocolate
Lynda Griparic
April 2 2016
Motivation

4 Science-Backed Tips For Achieving Your Dreams

Whether it's New Year's resolutions or any other milestone we want to achieve, most of us give up on that career goal, diet, mindfulness practice, or...

#personal growth #goal setting #self-care #self-acceptance
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
February 9 2016

How Aromatherapy Can Enhance Your Yoga Practice

Yoga and aromatherapy are holistic and ancient practices, both offering physical, mental and spiritual benefits for the practitioner. The use of...

#aromatherapy #wellness #yoga #essential oils
Cheryl MacDonald
February 28 2014
Personal Growth
Parenting
Spirituality

Why Astrology Was The Answer To My Anxiety

Here's what happened when I learned that Uranus is screwing up my life.

#personal growth #astrology #Journey
Hannah R. Goodman
July 12 2017
Outdoors

This Woman Left Her Corporate Job To Hike The PCT — And Met The Love Of Her Life Along The Way

"One day I thought to myself, you know what? I'm going to hike the Pacific Crest Trail."

#empowerment #confidence #hiking
Leigh Weingus
July 11 2017