So You Were Inspired By revitalize. Here's How To Turn That Into A Habit
Here's the good news: Vacation is a great time to form new habits.
This SoCal Beach Town Is The Perfect Place To Recharge Your Mind & Body
In Santa Monica, you can go from soaking up the sun to fueling your brain and body in the course of an afternoon.
The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity
Send a signal to the nervous system to "turn on" its own self-healing or regulatory mechanisms.
4 DIY Revitalizing Face Masks For Every Skin Type
Clear skin, full hearts: Can't lose.
Why A Soul Mate Isn't Meant To Be Perfect
Our idea of "perfect" — what we think we want in our minds or in our hearts — is not necessarily what might fuel our emotional or psychological...
7 Things I Wish Everyone Taught Their Kids
Every December, I start to think about intentions for the coming year. Not as once-a-year resolution making but as part of an ongoing process of...
7 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Avoid Morning Meltdowns
Just three minutes of yoga can help avoid temper tantrums.
7 Laws to Live Your Yoga
World-renowned author, Deepak Chopra, proclaims that by following these seven laws, we can attain vitality, joy, and enthusiasm for life. These laws...
This Kickboxer Was Told Her Career Was Over. Here's How She Proved Everyone Wrong
She was told she would never fight again.
A Soup For Radiant Skin You'll Want To Eat All Winter Long
Adding collagen to soup could be a game-changer.
Lunar & Solar Eclipses 101: The Dos & Don'ts + What They Mean For You
Here's what to do and what not to do the next time one rolls around.
3 Tips For Using The Throat Chakra To Speak Your Truth & Manifest Dreams
When it comes to the throat chakra, your words are your magic wand—so choose them wisely.
Why I Don't Drink Alcohol & How To Cut Back On Booze Without Being A Hermit
Reducing your alcohol consumption isn't easy when everyone around you at every social event is drinking.
5 Natural Treatments For Common Skin Conditions
Topical steroids don't get to the root of the problem.
Obama Just Unveiled A Huge Climate Plan That Will Transform U.S. Energy
Following the hottest six months on record, President Obama just announced his plan to cool things down, at least in the US.
I Was Diagnosed With Hashimoto's At Age 24. Here's How Outdoor Running Changed Everything
"My runs taught me that everything in life ebbs and flows and that you just have to accept that inevitability."
Smart Tips For Using Up Your Entire Farmer's Market Haul
They actually make cooking way more fun and creative.
Self-Care & Self-Love Aren't The Same. Here's How To Have Both
I generally ask my new clients if they feel that they are taking care of themselves well. They often tell me they are, and because of this, they can't...
The Dreamy Wellness Destination With Lavender Fields & Hot Springs Galore
Lavender fields, quaint markets, and hot springs galore.
6 Skin Saviors That Will Rescue Your Skin This Summer
Shh....six summer skin care secrets