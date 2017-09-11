8813 results for

This SoCal Beach Town Is The Perfect Place To Recharge Your Mind & Body

In Santa Monica, you can go from soaking up the sun to fueling your brain and body in the course of an afternoon.

Ashley Mateo
March 12
Integrative Health

The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity

Send a signal to the nervous system to "turn on" its own self-healing or regulatory mechanisms.

#Acupuncture #immunity
Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
March 11
Beauty
Love

Why A Soul Mate Isn't Meant To Be Perfect

Our idea of "perfect" — what we think we want in our minds or in our hearts — is not necessarily what might fuel our emotional or psychological...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
December 23 2014

7 Things I Wish Everyone Taught Their Kids

Every December, I start to think about intentions for the coming year. Not as once-a-year resolution making but as part of an ongoing process of...

#healing #personal growth #motherhood #parenting
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
December 23 2014

7 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Avoid Morning Meltdowns

Just three minutes of yoga can help avoid temper tantrums.

#Yoga for Kids #yoga poses #yoga
Mariam Gates
March 7 2016
Routines

7 Laws to Live Your Yoga

World-renowned author, Deepak Chopra, proclaims that by following these seven laws, we can attain vitality, joy, and enthusiasm for life. These laws...

#books #happiness #nature #meditation #mindfulness
Lisa Mitchell
September 5 2012
Motivation
Spirituality

Lunar & Solar Eclipses 101: The Dos & Don'ts + What They Mean For You

Here's what to do and what not to do the next time one rolls around.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 5
Spirituality

3 Tips For Using The Throat Chakra To Speak Your Truth & Manifest Dreams

When it comes to the throat chakra, your words are your magic wand—so choose them wisely.

#chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
March 5
Personal Growth

Why I Don't Drink Alcohol & How To Cut Back On Booze Without Being A Hermit

Reducing your alcohol consumption isn't easy when everyone around you at every social event is drinking.

#alcohol #sobriety #wellness #personal growth
Tom Cronin
March 2 2013
Beauty

5 Natural Treatments For Common Skin Conditions

Topical steroids don't get to the root of the problem.

#healing #beauty #inflammation #wellness #skin
Antonia Balfour, LAc
February 3 2014

Obama Just Unveiled A Huge Climate Plan That Will Transform U.S. Energy

Following the hottest six months on record, President Obama just announced his plan to cool things down, at least in the US.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 3 2015
Outdoors

I Was Diagnosed With Hashimoto's At Age 24. Here's How Outdoor Running Changed Everything

"My runs taught me that everything in life ebbs and flows and that you just have to accept that inevitability."

#running
Minna Lee
September 3 2017
Off-the-Grid

Smart Tips For Using Up Your Entire Farmer's Market Haul

They actually make cooking way more fun and creative.

#environmentalism #plants
Emma Loewe
July 26 2018

Self-Care & Self-Love Aren't The Same. Here's How To Have Both

I generally ask my new clients if they feel that they are taking care of themselves well. They often tell me they are, and because of this, they can't...

#love #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
December 19 2014
Travel

The Dreamy Wellness Destination With Lavender Fields & Hot Springs Galore

Lavender fields, quaint markets, and hot springs galore.

#stress #joy
Victorine Deych
September 2 2017
