These Easy Hacks Are The Secret To A Clean, Blissed-Out Home

"It takes anywhere from 7 to 21 days to form a new habit, so don't expect yourself to become Martha Stewart overnight."

#green clean #declutter
Emma Loewe
April 1 2017
Motivation

Here's The Best Time Of Day To Exercise Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This could explain why you get the urge to exercise in the middle of the workday.

#yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
May 25 2017
Routines

The 5-Minute Exercise That Will Transform Your Life Forever

Seriously, it only takes five minutes. What are you waiting for?

#career #manifestation #abundance #personal growth
Daniel Dowling
March 31 2017

A Detox Bath For Glowing Skin & Mental Clarity

As a medicine woman and seeress, I offer personalized ritual baths to my clients at the end of every medicine reading and medicine reading ceremony I...

#healing #wellness #detox #self-care
Deborah Hanekamp
January 7 2016
Spirituality

Modern Mystics Tell You Exactly How To Add More Magic Into Your Life

"Watching Mama Moon cycle from new to full and back again is also such a comfort, as she reminds of the cyclic, ever-evolving nature of all life."

#inspiration #spirituality
Emma Mildon
March 30 2017
Routines

The Ultimate Beet Juice Recipe

Beets are an affordable natural multivitamin, and are filled with disease-fighting and anti-inflammatory benefits. The bright purple color means...

#healthy recipes #detox #juicing #healthy foods #food
Julie Arnold
June 24 2013

An Aromatherapist's Guide To Treating Dandruff

Here are 6 effective essential oils and botanical recipes to naturally tackle dandruff.

#aromatherapy #beauty #mind body connection
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
March 28 2017
Food Trends
Spirituality

Wellness Leaders Reveal Their No. 1 Spiritual Practice

It's officially time to bust out that sage stick and hold tight to those crystals.

#wellness
Emma Loewe
March 28 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Aetna

The 5-Minute Practice That Changed My Outlook (No Meditation Required)

I’m spending the month exploring stress-busting mindfulness techniques, thanks to Aetna’s Month of Mindfulness — a 30-day program created to help...

#happiness #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness #journaling
mindbodygreen
January 4 2016
Love

The Surprising Health Benefit Of Being Single

To all the single people currently being bombarded by engagement photos on Facebook and Instagram: You might actually be better off than...

#news #relationships #study #health
Emi Boscamp
December 4 2015
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 6, 2018)

Natural remedies could be best for the common cold, how our diet and grocery habits can affect the environment, and what your food preferences say...

#news #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
November 6 2018

The Surprising Benefits Of Exercising On An Empty Stomach

To eat, or not to eat before you exercise ... that is the question! And if you want to get the real skinny on the smartest and fastest way to burn...

#fitness #wellness #weight loss
Phoenyx Austin, M.D.
February 17 2015

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 18)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including how chocolate might help with blood pressure and the new tool for people asking questions...

#music #sexuality #news roundup #personal growth #superfoods
Allison Daniels
May 18 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Castor & Pollux Pet

What Kind Of Dog You Should Have, According To Your Personality Type

Extroverts, introverts, and everyone in between: Get ready to meet your perfect pet companion.

#friendship #happiness #wellness #dogs #organic food
mindbodygreen
March 23 2017
Functional Food

13 Ways Successful People Improve Themselves

I was surprised when I realized that the same steps that I'd used to get into medical school are the same steps I'm now taking to improve my health....

#gratitude #personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #intention
Amy Shah, M.D.
November 26 2013
Personal Growth

Not All Confessions Lead To Change. Here's How To Spot The Difference

Just admitting what you did is not enough.

#news #politics
Breeshia Wade
November 2 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Big Tree Farms

5 Easy Ways To Stay Hydrated (Even If You Hate Drinking Water)

We get it: Drinking eight glasses of water a day can seem like a chore. But throw in cold weather, an intense workout, or a hectic day, and before you...

#nutrition #wellness #snacks #healthy foods #whole foods
mindbodygreen
February 15 2015