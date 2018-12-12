8776 results for

Love
Routines
Personal Growth

A 5-Step Nighttime Routine To Rewire Your Brain While You Sleep

With a little mindful direction, you can train your brain to be more effective, optimistic, and growth-oriented. And, bonus—your subconscious does the...

#empowerment #anxiety #manifesting
Daniel Dowling
March 20 2017
Meditation
Nature

7 Movies To Add To Your Netflix Queue This Year

Get ready for some fascinating portrayals of our natural environment.

#awareness #environmentalism #sustainability
Emma Loewe
January 3 2016
Home

5 Starter Products For Your Nontoxic Home (That Won't Break The Bank)

Because clean homes shouldn't cost a fortune.

#toxins at home
Emma Loewe
December 7 2018
Food Trends

The Next Avocado Toast Is Here—Are You Brave Enough To Try it?

From the founders of Brooklyn's buzzy avocado restaurant.

#lunch #fats #mitochondria #dinner #gluten-free
Liz Moody
December 7 2018
Spirituality

13 Tips To Feel Good Today (They Each Take Less Than 2 Minutes)

We're often told to practice self-love and self-care, but it’s rare that we’re given practical advice on how to actually do it.

#happiness #mantras #self-care #self-acceptance
Corinne Dobbas
November 8 2015
Routines

6 Moves To Release Tight Shoulders & Improve Posture

These simple moves will fit right into your routine.

#anxiety #flexibility
Erika Bloom
December 5 2018
Motivation

9 Ways To Break Through Any Creative Block

Is creativity an inherent trait, or do we all have the potential to unlock the treasures of our creative minds?

#career #productivity #creativity
Nikita Mor
March 15 2017
Healthy Weight
Food Trends

7 Ways To Prepare For A Lifelong Relationship (Before You've Even Met Your Soul Mate)

You never know when you'll meet your soul mate. Don't you want to be ready when they show up?

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth #dating
Paulette Kouffman Sherman, M.A., PsyD
March 14 2017
Beauty

9 Essential Oils + How To Use Them For Clear, Radiant Skin

Though completely natural, they must be handled and used with care.

#acne #beauty #skin #aging #essential oils
Mary Helen Leonard
December 6 2015

7 Things You Need To Know Today (June 14)

All the wellness news you need to know, including color-changing healthy tattoos, the paradox of Hawaiian wildlife, and a new kind of masculinity.

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
June 14 2017

13 Ways Successful People Improve Themselves

I was surprised when I realized that the same steps that I'd used to get into medical school are the same steps I'm now taking to improve my health....

#gratitude #personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #intention
Amy Shah, M.D.
November 26 2013

There's No Age Limit On Rewiring Your Brain, Research Suggests

Sometimes called the founder of modern neuroscience, Santiago Ramón y Cajal stated, in 1928, that "in adult centres the nerve paths are something...

#news #mind body connection #personal growth
Allison Daniels
December 26 2015
