Why Affirmations Don't Work + What You Should Be Doing Instead

If our minds could get us where we would like to go, they would have by now.

#manifestation #happiness #abundance
Heather Nichols, MSW
June 3 2017
Recovery

3 Reasons Everyone Should Try Cupping

The benefits of this Traditional Chinese Medicine practice.

#Traditional Chinese Medicine
Jennifer Dubowsky, LAc
January 2 2015

Eat This One Food To Get Rid Of Brain Fog

It also helps get rid of migraines and improves cognitive performance!

#functional foods #food as medicine #inflammation #healthy foods #food
Gary Kaplan, D.O.
March 10 2017
Beauty

Can Parsley Tea Be Used To Treat Acne? Here's What You Need To Know

Drinking this daily just might clear up those blemishes.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
January 7 2014
Mental Health

11 Tips To Feel Calm & Focused: A Psychiatrist Explains

A leading psychiatrist explains why getting negativity under control is crucial to a calm, mindful brain.

#happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #health
Joseph Annibali, M.D.
January 6 2016

Tom Colicchio On GMOs, Staying Healthy & School Lunch

Tom Colicciho weighs in on his favorite tricks to stay healthy, GMOs, and more.

#wellth #celebrity #chefs #food
Jason Wachob
February 22 2016

The Single Most Important Food To Eat For Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

Traditional thinking suggests carbohydrates are bad for you.

#nutrition #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
October 26 2015
Routines

10 Reasons Everyone Should Lift Weights

There are countless benefits to a weigh-lifting regimen, and it's something men and women should work into their training schedule.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Erin Oprea
October 26 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Annie's

3 Family-Friendly Dinners Your Kids Can Help You Make Tonight

Cozy nights in call for this wholesome dinner!

#soup #partner
mindbodygreen
October 26 2018

10 Things You Need To Know Today (May 30)

All the wellness news you need to know, including mini avocados, the exhausting side effects of climate change, and the truth about mindfulness.

#news #news roundup #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
May 30 2017
Personal Growth

These Cathartic Practices Will Banish Stress, Stat

Bottom line? You can’t change the world around you, but you can change how you react to it.

#anxiety #stress #happiness #personal growth #stress management
Jane Dunnewold
May 29 2017
Functional Food

12 Foods For A Winter Detox

They're delicious, seasonal, nutritious heavyweights that promote detoxification.

#slideshows #detox #healthy foods #food
Dr. Erin Martin
December 10 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR RITUALS

Looking For A New Gifting Tradition This Year? Here Are 3 Amazing Ideas

Explore mindful gift-giving traditions this holiday season.

#partner #skin care #gratitude
mindbodygreen
October 23 2018
Recovery

Is Your Pain Physical Or Emotional? Here's How To Find Out

Plus, tools to use to listen to your body and decrease the effects of stress.

#stress #pain #digestion #essential oils #Journey
Jessica Moy, DPT
September 29 2019
Integrative Health
Personal Growth
Meditation

Why The Benefits Of Yoga Will Only Get Better As You Age

Read this before your next downward-facing dog.

#yoga #yoga move #aging #yoga philosophy
Leanne G.
April 27 2017