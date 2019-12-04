6163 results for

Healthy Weight

Should Anyone Eat More Protein Than What's Recommended? Study Says Yes

Because protein has been touted for its benefits, the anecdotal assumption seems to be "the more protein, the better."

#news #protein #organic food
Sarah Regan
December 4 2019
Integrative Health

CBD Oil & Hemp Oil: What's The Difference & Is One More Effective?

Plus, what do full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate mean?

#supplements #mbgsupplements
Lindsay Boyers
January 28
Spirituality

How To Lean On Spirituality When You're Trying To Get Pregnant

They all can help relieve the stress that can be associated with fertility.

#hormones #fertility #motherhood #parenting
Lily Silverton
November 13 2016
Mental Health

Tend To Be Hard On Yourself? Here's A Medical Reason To Chill

This unhealthy thought pattern might be the root of your anxiety.

#news #anxiety #forgiveness
Georgina Berbari
April 26 2019
Routines
Functional Food

How Much Caffeine Is In These 9 Popular Drinks? + The Health Benefits Of Each

Your favorite caffeinated drinks, ranked from most to least.

#tea #coffee
Abby Moore
July 30
Women's Health
Integrative Health

These 5 Minerals May Be Why You Feel Great After Swimming In The Ocean

How the minerals in seawater—like magnesium, chloride, and sodium—benefit our health, including their relaxing, mood-boosting, and...

#supplements #stress #anxiety
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 18 2019
Mental Health

An Integrative Dermatologist Explains Why Your Skin & Mental Health Are So Connected

An integrative dermatologist explains the mind-skin connection and the world of psychodermatology.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Keira Barr, M.D.
March 18 2019
Spirituality

Reiki Symbols & Their Meanings: Everything You Need to Know

From the power symbol to the harmony symbol, here's everything you need to know.

#reiki
Leigh Weingus
May 8 2018
Integrative Health
Motivation

Golfing May Help You Live Longer, New Research Finds

For older adults, finding the opportunity to exercise in a nonstrenuous and comfortable environment can be difficult.

#news #longevity #energy
Christina Coughlin
February 13
Beauty

These 4 Natural Bug Bite Relievers Are Derm-Approved (And In Your Kitchen!)

Chances are you'll have one of these bite relievers sitting on a shelf.

#skin care #inflammation #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
July 13
Beauty
Functional Food

If You're Deciding Between Collagen & Protein, Here's Our Guide

Many people are interested in using protein powder or collagen powder, but it's easy to get confused about the difference.

#supplements #mbgsupplements #Collagen #protein
Korin Miller
April 6
Meditation
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Here, we outline all the glow-inducing benefits you can expect.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #acne
Andrea Jordan
April 3
Personal Growth

Are There Benefits To Being A Narcissist? Research Says Yes

But narcissism is still nothing to brag about.

#news
Kelly Gonsalves
October 31 2019
Motivation