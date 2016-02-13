6223 results for

Personal Growth

4 Happiness Myths That Make It Impossible To Actually BE Happy

My happiness isn't an accident. It took a lot of work to get here, and it takes work to maintain it.

Kimanzi Constable
February 13 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Casper

9 Bedroom Hacks For A Better Night's Sleep

Upgrade your bedroom and optimize your sleep with these must-have items that'll turn your room into a sweet sleep cave.

mindbodygreen
June 30 2017
Climate Change

How I FINALLY Stopped Wasting Plastic

It doesn't have to be impossible.

Sacha Dunn
June 30 2017
Home
Integrative Health

6 Science-Backed Health Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water

Lemon and water: talk about a power couple.

Julie M. Goolsby, M.A.
April 3 2013
Love

5 Mistakes To Avoid When Manifesting Your Dream Partner

People who still haven’t created the relationship of their dreams generally are making one or more of these five simple mistakes.

Dr. Katie VanBuskirk
February 8 2016
Functional Food

The One Thing Doctors Eat When They Want To Lose Weight

No rabbit food, we promise.

Liz Moody
January 25 2017

Vegan Recipe: Too-Good-To-Be-True Avocado Pudding

This chocolate avocado pudding is so good it's sinful. Except that it's not sinful at all. It's gluten free, sugar free and dairy free. No need for...

Julie Weber
August 14 2013
Mental Health

Why Minimalism Was The Answer To My Anxiety

Could minimalism be the answer to your anxiety?

Hanna Pumfrey
June 22 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

The Real Benefits Of Regenerative Meat (From A Former Vegan)

Regenerative meat heals our bodies, restores the lands on which we depend, and optimizes the health of the animals we source.

mindbodygreen
June 20 2017
Parenting
Beauty

Natural, Nontoxic & Organic Hand Cream: 15 To Try For Dry Hands

One for your desk, one for your gym bag, one for your nightstand, one for your...

Alexandra Engler
October 25 2019
Functional Food

Is Red Wine REALLY Good For You? A Cardiologist Explains

Many people, myself included, count wine as one of the joys in life. Cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, zinfandel, nebbiolo, sangiovese, cannonau … the...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 1 2014
Love
Functional Food

6 Healing Staples That Belong In Every Kitchen

Most people don't think to look in their cupboards for common ailments.

Katie Corazzo, N.D.
August 5 2013

Whole Foods Is About To Start Selling "Ugly" Produce

Three cheers for "ugly" fruits and veggies!

Food Tank
March 7 2016
Functional Food
Functional Food

How I Eat To Manage My Anxiety

Today, I am drug-free and my anxiety is managed through my diet and my daily practice of yoga and meditation.

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
January 30 2016
Routines

7 Exercises Men Should Do For A Better Sex Life

Great health and great sex go hand in hand.

Craig Cooper
January 18 2016