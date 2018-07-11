6138 results for

Cutting Out Dairy With These Plant-Based Substitutes Is Almost Too Easy

Thinking of going dairy-free? We've chosen the best plant-based beverages for you

#partner #plants
mindbodygreen
July 11 2018
Integrative Health
3 Voices Changing The Conversation Around Self-Care

How we think about, talk about, and do self-care is shifting—just ask these three visionaries. 

#partner #skin care
Krista Soriano
February 24
Routines

The 4 Yoga Poses You Need To Practice Every Day This Fall

Get ready to ground down in a big way.

#yoga
Kait Hurley
October 15 2017
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

More & More Young People Are Getting Arthritis: Here's What You Can Do

This is how to treat and prevent arthritis—naturally.

#inflammation
Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
October 12 2017
Integrative Health

3 MD-Approved Tips To Navigate Conflicting Nutrition Information

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., MHS, CPH, says we should take a good, long look at the science.

#mbgpodcast #functional nutrition #organic
Jason Wachob
February 20
Integrative Health

6 Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Marriage

These little changes can strengthen your marriage and reaffirm the intimacy you might have started to take for granted.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Dr. Janna Fond
October 22 2016

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 14, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including what tweaks you need to make to your diet to be healthier, how to increase your happiness...

#news #news roundup #green living #healthy foods #climate change
Leigh Weingus
July 14 2017

How To Create Irresistible Desire In Relationships

Desire. It's that energy that wakes us up, focuses our attention, gets our blood flowing and makes us feel alive!

#love #relationships #mindfulness #sex #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 26 2015
Spirituality

6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season

The zodiac's deep-diving fish directs attention to what lies beneath.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 19
Beauty

The Best DIY Sugar Scrubs To Prep Your Skin For Winter

From pumpkin pie body scrub to peppermint foot scrub, there are some lovely recipe options that will leave your skin looking and feeling silky...

#green beauty #beauty #diy beauty
Lindsay Cohn
October 20 2016
Functional Food

The 9 Biggest Problems You'll Run Into When Trying To Quit Sugar (And How To Solve Each)

If you've tried to quit sugar and failed, you need to read this ASAP.

#sugar #sugar-free
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 18 2018
Functional Food
Beauty

Try An Aloe Vera DIY Leave-In Conditioner + Mask For Hydrated Hair

We likely don't need to sell you on the powers of aloe vera. The plant's healing and soothing powers are near legendary at this point.

#hair #inflammation #coconut oil
Andrea Jordan
February 15
Recipes

Did You Know You Can Easily Make Your Own Apple Cider Vinegar? Here's How

It's the best way to make sure you're getting the most therapeutic quality!

#gut health #drinks #digestion
Liz Moody
July 1 2018