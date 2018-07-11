6138 results for
Cutting Out Dairy With These Plant-Based Substitutes Is Almost Too Easy
Thinking of going dairy-free? We've chosen the best plant-based beverages for you
Can Essential Oils Actually Ease Headaches? We Sniffed Out The Science
Here's what we know and what we don't.
3 Voices Changing The Conversation Around Self-Care
How we think about, talk about, and do self-care is shifting—just ask these three visionaries.
The 4 Yoga Poses You Need To Practice Every Day This Fall
Get ready to ground down in a big way.
Stressed-Out Skin? Meet The Mushrooms & Herbs That'll Help Revitalize It
Just in: (plant-based) skin care MAGIC!
You'll Never Guess What Gives These 3 Snacks Their Protein-Packed Punch
Three brands taking legumes and making them snackable.
10 Signs Your Stress Is Out Of Control + How To Fix It
Look out for these red-flag symptoms.
More & More Young People Are Getting Arthritis: Here's What You Can Do
This is how to treat and prevent arthritis—naturally.
3 MD-Approved Tips To Navigate Conflicting Nutrition Information
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., MHS, CPH, says we should take a good, long look at the science.
Finally: A Probiotic Supplement That Has Eliminated My Bloating*
My review of probiotic+.
6 Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Marriage
These little changes can strengthen your marriage and reaffirm the intimacy you might have started to take for granted.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 14, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including what tweaks you need to make to your diet to be healthier, how to increase your happiness...
How To Create Irresistible Desire In Relationships
Desire. It's that energy that wakes us up, focuses our attention, gets our blood flowing and makes us feel alive!
6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season
The zodiac's deep-diving fish directs attention to what lies beneath.
5 Delicious Superfoods That Counteract Inflammation
Did we mention they're delicious? OK, good.
The Best DIY Sugar Scrubs To Prep Your Skin For Winter
From pumpkin pie body scrub to peppermint foot scrub, there are some lovely recipe options that will leave your skin looking and feeling silky...
The 9 Biggest Problems You'll Run Into When Trying To Quit Sugar (And How To Solve Each)
If you've tried to quit sugar and failed, you need to read this ASAP.
5 Foods That Cause Belly Bloat + What To Eat Instead
Nourish your stomach the right way.
Try An Aloe Vera DIY Leave-In Conditioner + Mask For Hydrated Hair
We likely don't need to sell you on the powers of aloe vera. The plant's healing and soothing powers are near legendary at this point.
Did You Know You Can Easily Make Your Own Apple Cider Vinegar? Here's How
It's the best way to make sure you're getting the most therapeutic quality!