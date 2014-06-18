8813 results for

A Simple Meditation To Help You Get Over A Broken Heart

Most of us have been through a breakup at some point in our lives, and it hurts. It can leave us with lots of self-doubt, anxiety and stress. Whether...

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #meditation
Vyda Bielkus
June 18 2014
Sex

Why You Should Still Be Having Solo Sex While You're In A Relationship

Masturbating is good for you, no matter your relationship status.

#empowerment #marriage #orgasm #dating
Gigi Engle
June 21 2019
Integrative Health

20 Simple Ways To Take Great Care Of Yourself

It's never a bad time to focus on taking extra good care of yourself. Therefore, I've designed this plan that focuses on promoting health and...

#stress #happiness #personal growth
Danielle Eva Pewhairangi
September 12 2013

5 Ways To Escape A Yoga Rut And Reinvigorate Your Practice

Any yogi with a regular studio practice has had this unpleasant experience: one’s studio, the place that functioned for so long as her “happy place,”...

#meditation #yoga
Haley Coghill
March 5 2013

This Parsley Mask Will Change Your Skin. Period.

Your refrigerator stocks one of the best anti-aging, glow-giving herbs that's begging to be put into a mask and smeared all over you face. Seriously

#green beauty #beauty #diy beauty
Ildi Pekar
August 5 2016

3 Tips To Stop Taking Criticism So Personally

Feedback helps people improve, but anxious people often avoid it because it can feel threatening. Avoiding feedback due to anxiety may lead to slower...

#anxiety #stress #books #personal growth
Dr. Alice Boyes
April 1 2015
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 24, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a new study on antioxidants, lakes full of algae, and drilling on Alaska's coast.

#news #supplements #news roundup
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 24 2018
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: Here's How To End 2019 On A High Note

Now is the time to get those resolutions started.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 15 2019

A Simple Practice To Help You Sleep Easier, Feel Happier & More

Essential oils are a mainstay in my life. Whether to calm cramps or anxiety, sleep or breathe better, or regulate body temperature, I use essential...

#aromatherapy #essential oils
Sitarani Palomar
August 18 2015
Home

5 Ways To Prevent Holiday Stress With The Help Of Your Houseplants

Turns out our plant friends are also great teachers.

#stress #plants #holiday
Brittany Gowan
December 14 2019

Actress Beth Behrs On How She Gets Grounded

"Don't get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life."

#wellth
Jason Wachob
March 31 2017

Facial Steaming: The All-Natural Ritual That Will Renew Your Skin

At-home aromatherapy facial steaming can be an integral part of your skin care regimen. Here are just some of it's many benefits:

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Britanie Faith
August 17 2015
Spirituality

9 Habits To Manifest Your Dreams Using The Law Of Attraction

The first step to using the law of attraction is shifting to more positive way of thinking. In order to become a master at manifesting with the law of...

#energy
Sonia Lopez Simpson
November 14 2014
Recipes
Healthy Weight

Intermittent Fasting Is Confusing: Here's Exactly What To Eat & When

Whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or advanced, here's how to intermittent fast.

#intermittent fasting #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 31 2018
Routines

Do These Daily: The 3 Most Meditative Yoga Poses

The more time you take in each pose the better.

#empowerment #yoga
MIja Speakman
March 28 2017
Routines
Personal Growth

Why 2020 Will Be The Year That Wellness Dies — And What Comes Next

The wellness backlash could force the industry to make some important changes.

#Wellness Trends 2019 #mbgsupplements
mbg editorial
December 8 2019
Personal Growth