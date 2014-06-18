8813 results for
A Simple Meditation To Help You Get Over A Broken Heart
Most of us have been through a breakup at some point in our lives, and it hurts. It can leave us with lots of self-doubt, anxiety and stress. Whether...
Why You Should Still Be Having Solo Sex While You're In A Relationship
Masturbating is good for you, no matter your relationship status.
20 Simple Ways To Take Great Care Of Yourself
It's never a bad time to focus on taking extra good care of yourself. Therefore, I've designed this plan that focuses on promoting health and...
5 Ways To Escape A Yoga Rut And Reinvigorate Your Practice
Any yogi with a regular studio practice has had this unpleasant experience: one’s studio, the place that functioned for so long as her “happy place,”...
This Parsley Mask Will Change Your Skin. Period.
Your refrigerator stocks one of the best anti-aging, glow-giving herbs that's begging to be put into a mask and smeared all over you face. Seriously
3 Tips To Stop Taking Criticism So Personally
Feedback helps people improve, but anxious people often avoid it because it can feel threatening. Avoiding feedback due to anxiety may lead to slower...
A Leading Gut Doctor Says This Is The Best Money He's Ever Spent On His Health
mbg collective member
6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 24, 2018)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including a new study on antioxidants, lakes full of algae, and drilling on Alaska's coast.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: Here's How To End 2019 On A High Note
Now is the time to get those resolutions started.
A Simple Practice To Help You Sleep Easier, Feel Happier & More
Essential oils are a mainstay in my life. Whether to calm cramps or anxiety, sleep or breathe better, or regulate body temperature, I use essential...
5 Ways To Prevent Holiday Stress With The Help Of Your Houseplants
Turns out our plant friends are also great teachers.
Actress Beth Behrs On How She Gets Grounded
"Don't get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life."
Facial Steaming: The All-Natural Ritual That Will Renew Your Skin
At-home aromatherapy facial steaming can be an integral part of your skin care regimen. Here are just some of it's many benefits:
9 Habits To Manifest Your Dreams Using The Law Of Attraction
The first step to using the law of attraction is shifting to more positive way of thinking. In order to become a master at manifesting with the law of...
Yes, Probiotic Turmeric Soda Exists — And It's Super Easy To Make. Here's How
You need only 2 ingredients!
Intermittent Fasting Is Confusing: Here's Exactly What To Eat & When
Whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or advanced, here's how to intermittent fast.
Do These Daily: The 3 Most Meditative Yoga Poses
The more time you take in each pose the better.
Want A Low-Impact Workout But Still Want To Sweat? Look No Further
Your body will thank you (now, and later).
Why 2020 Will Be The Year That Wellness Dies — And What Comes Next
The wellness backlash could force the industry to make some important changes.
Yes, Downtime Is Productive Time: How To Relax In The Age Of Burnout
Chill out—it's for your health