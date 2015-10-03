7179 results for
Treat Yo Self: DIY Chocolate Nutter Butter Cups
A classic favorite — these chocolate nutter butter candies made with real ingredients are a dream too good to be true! Pure chocolate is made from...
Strawberry-Rhubarb Chia Parfait
'Tis the season for rhubarb! This tart plant is usually used as a fruit, but actually qualifies as a vegetable. Rhubarb is a perennial, which means it...
A Healthier Morning Challenge: Make Yourself Breakfast Every Day For The Next Week
A healthy breakfast is the most important part of the day. We can help with the recipes, all you have to do is take the challenge!
What Your Smile Says About Your Health: A Holistic Dentist Explains
What does your smile say about you?
Losing Weight (And Keeping It Off) Could Lower Your Risk Of Disease
The key (and perhaps hardest part) is keeping the weight off.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 9, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including bee-based economies, baby fitness trackers, and new livestock recommendations from WHO.
Sugar-Free Coconut Granola You'll Want To Eat All Week
Ditch the sugary store-bought stuff and make this instead.
The Healing Crystal Latte You Need To Try (And Exactly How To Make It At Home)
Good energy + tons of antioxidants: What else could you need?
If You're Not Into Intermittent Fasting Every Day, You May Like This Diet
Understanding this form of intermittent fasting.
Unicorn Toast Is A Thing (And It's REALLY Good For You!) Here's How To Make It At Home
We'll take our coffee with a side of magic, please.
This Make-Ahead Farro Salad Combines Spring's Best Flavors
All of the best spring flavors—asparagus, golden beets, and tender sweet peas—in one great make-ahead salad.
Add More Health Benefits To Miso Soup With Homemade Seaweed Dashi
Minimally more difficult than miso soup from a packet, it's maximally more satisfying.
Here's The Minimum Number Of Hours To Intermittent Fast & Still Get The Benefits
At least 12 hours but more for specific health benefits.
Chocolate Hazelnut Milk + 3 Other Nut Milks You Need To Try Now
Flavor combinations that will make you completely forget about dairy milk
How To Balance Blood Sugar When Eating These 8 Healthy Foods
A lot of our favorites made the list
5 Choices That Will Make You Healthier, Regardless Of Your Lifestyle
The surprising discoveries that keep me healthy.
Our Beauty Editor Put At Home Microcurrent Devices To The Test — The Results Are In
Find out which one she liked best.
Healthy Nutella + 9 More Edible Gifts To Whip Up ASAP
DIY healthier treats for everyone on your list.
How To Supercharge Your Self-Care This Spring In 5 Minutes Or Less
Whether you’re feeling a bit run down, going through a transition, or feeling great, self-care is an important practice to cultivate.
French Fries, Cookies & More: Healthy Swaps For Your Favorite Junk Foods
We'll have a pizza with a side of fries and a milkshake, please!