7179 results for

Treat Yo Self: DIY Chocolate Nutter Butter Cups

A classic favorite — these chocolate nutter butter candies made with real ingredients are a dream too good to be true! Pure chocolate is made from...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #paleo recipes #food
Caroline Potter
October 3 2015

Strawberry-Rhubarb Chia Parfait

'Tis the season for rhubarb! This tart plant is usually used as a fruit, but actually qualifies as a vegetable. Rhubarb is a perennial, which means it...

#recipes #dessert #healthy recipes #vegetarian #breakfast
Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
May 31 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Van's® Foods

A Healthier Morning Challenge: Make Yourself Breakfast Every Day For The Next Week

A healthy breakfast is the most important part of the day. We can help with the recipes, all you have to do is take the challenge!

#partner #easy meals #breakfast
mindbodygreen
December 4 2018
Integrative Health

Losing Weight (And Keeping It Off) Could Lower Your Risk Of Disease

The key (and perhaps hardest part) is keeping the weight off.

#Heart #longevity #metabolism
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
October 9 2019
Change-Makers

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 9, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including bee-based economies, baby fitness trackers, and new livestock recommendations from WHO.

#news roundup #motherhood
Lindsay Kellner
November 9 2017
Recipes

Sugar-Free Coconut Granola You'll Want To Eat All Week

Ditch the sugary store-bought stuff and make this instead.

#breakfast
Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
March 5 2017
Healthy Weight

This Make-Ahead Farro Salad Combines Spring's Best Flavors

All of the best spring flavors—asparagus, golden beets, and tender sweet peas—in one great make-ahead salad.

#recipes #salads #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Anna Thomas
March 24 2016
Recipes

Add More Health Benefits To Miso Soup With Homemade Seaweed Dashi

Minimally more difficult than miso soup from a packet, it's maximally more satisfying.

#soup #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
April 29
Integrative Health
Recipes

Chocolate Hazelnut Milk + 3 Other Nut Milks You Need To Try Now

Flavor combinations that will make you completely forget about dairy milk

#cacao #chocolate
Christine Chitnis
March 18 2016
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Beauty
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Nourish + Bloom

How To Supercharge Your Self-Care This Spring In 5 Minutes Or Less

Whether you’re feeling a bit run down, going through a transition, or feeling great, self-care is an important practice to cultivate.

#happiness #meditation #wellness #journaling #skin
mindbodygreen
May 16 2017