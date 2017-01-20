5109 results for
Our Uncertain Future Was Freaking Me Out—Until I Tried This Supplement
Plus, an unexpected beauty benefit.
How To Strengthen Your Immune System By Breathing Through Your Nose
According to Brian Mackenzie, we should pay more attention to how we breathe.
The Easiest Spice To Incorporate Into Your Food, According To An Expert
We consulted our resident spice expert, Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
French Fries, Cookies & More: Healthy Swaps For Your Favorite Junk Foods
We'll have a pizza with a side of fries and a milkshake, please!
This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients
And it seems to help anyone, regardless of heart health, release stress.
How To Balance Blood Sugar When Eating These 8 Healthy Foods
A lot of our favorites made the list
A Full Guide To Low Porosity Hair: What It Is, Why It Matters & Tips
You need to care for your porosity type.
Our Beauty Editor Put At Home Microcurrent Devices To The Test — The Results Are In
Find out which one she liked best.
5 Tips To "Sweat-Proof" Your Makeup, For Just The Right Amount Of Glow
Check these makeup-artist-approved hacks.
How To Supercharge Your Self-Care This Spring In 5 Minutes Or Less
Whether you’re feeling a bit run down, going through a transition, or feeling great, self-care is an important practice to cultivate.
Losing Weight (And Keeping It Off) Could Lower Your Risk Of Disease
The key (and perhaps hardest part) is keeping the weight off.
The Immune-Boosting Pink Latte Everyone's Obsessing Over (And A Recipe To Make It At Home)
Plus, it's an amazing hangover antidote.
Cook Once, Eat Twice: Salmon + Roasted Winter Veggies
This recipe is a must-have before the cold weeks come to an end.
I Started Eating For My Metabolism & My Body Changed In A Bunch Of Unexpected Ways
Personalized metabolism diet benefits, including decreased bloat, effortless weight management, and more energy.
If You're Not Into Intermittent Fasting Every Day, You May Like This Diet
Understanding this form of intermittent fasting.
10 Nutritious & Refreshing Smoothie Recipes To Enjoy Any Time Of Day
Healthy sippin'.
Apple-Carrot Morning-Glory Muffins!
The perfect back-to-school treat and on-the-go breakfast.
Add More Health Benefits To Miso Soup With Homemade Seaweed Dashi
Minimally more difficult than miso soup from a packet, it's maximally more satisfying.
The ONLY Gluten-Free Muffin Recipe You'll Ever Need (With Vegan Option)
I’m obsessed with this muffin recipe, and I know you will be too. Here’s why: you can play around with them to find the perfect flavor (I did berry...
A Nutritionist-Designed Dinner To Calm Inflammation & Heal Your Gut
Plus, it tastes delicious.