How To Strengthen Your Immune System By Breathing Through Your Nose

According to Brian Mackenzie, we should pay more attention to how we breathe.

#breath #mbgpodcast #immunity
Jason Wachob
July 22
This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients

And it seems to help anyone, regardless of heart health, release stress.

#Heart #news #healthy aging
Sarah Regan
June 8
PAID CONTENT FOR Nourish + Bloom

How To Supercharge Your Self-Care This Spring In 5 Minutes Or Less

Whether you’re feeling a bit run down, going through a transition, or feeling great, self-care is an important practice to cultivate.

#happiness #meditation #wellness #journaling #skin
mindbodygreen
May 16 2017
Losing Weight (And Keeping It Off) Could Lower Your Risk Of Disease

The key (and perhaps hardest part) is keeping the weight off.

#Heart #longevity #metabolism
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
October 9 2019
Cook Once, Eat Twice: Salmon + Roasted Winter Veggies

This recipe is a must-have before the cold weeks come to an end.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Claudine Dagit
February 27 2016
I Started Eating For My Metabolism & My Body Changed In A Bunch Of Unexpected Ways

Personalized metabolism diet benefits, including decreased bloat, effortless weight management, and more energy.

#Blood Sugar #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 21 2018
Apple-Carrot Morning-Glory Muffins!

The perfect back-to-school treat and on-the-go breakfast.

#dessert #healthy recipes #vegetarian #snacks #chefs
Silvia Bianco
September 14 2014
Add More Health Benefits To Miso Soup With Homemade Seaweed Dashi

Minimally more difficult than miso soup from a packet, it's maximally more satisfying.

#soup #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
April 29

The ONLY Gluten-Free Muffin Recipe You'll Ever Need (With Vegan Option)

I’m obsessed with this muffin recipe, and I know you will be too. Here’s why: you can play around with them to find the perfect flavor (I did berry...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Danielle DuBoise
May 21 2014
