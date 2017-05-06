5058 results for

Personal Growth

19 Radical Truths I Wish I Could Tell My Younger Self

"If you set your mind to it, believe in yourself, and take action, you'll always find a way to create an extraordinary life. Don't let anyone tell you...

#happiness #joy #abundance #personal growth #self-acceptance
Fran Sorin
May 6 2017

5 Ways To Deal With Unexpected Change

What is changing in your life right now? Is it a sudden change having to do with a happy milestone? Or was there a call in the middle of the night, an...

#healing #happiness #fitness #change #wellness
Alena Gerst, LCSW
July 7 2014

Why I'm Not Interested In Having A "Cool" Yoga Practice

My body doesn’t fit into lotus pose right now. I usually do shoulder stand with a lot of support.

#savasana #personal growth #yoga
Octavia Raheem
September 4 2013
Healthy Weight

How Much Should You Exercise To Maintain Weight Loss?

There's more to it than calories in, calories out.

#hormones #hiit
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 23 2017
Routines
Integrative Health

9 Ways To Boost Your Energy Every Day (Without Caffeine): A Doctor Explains

These natural energy enhancers will sustain you throughout the day.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #health #energy
Ernest Brown, M.D., M.S.
January 4 2016
Parenting

Your Kids Will Find Sex Online — Here's What Parents Should Do

First things first: Educate *yourself* about sex and the internet.

#body positivity #technology
Kelly Gonsalves
April 12 2019

7 Ways To Soothe Stress & Anxiety (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

Answer this question: When you've had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, what's the first thing you do?

#anxiety #stress #relaxation #health #stress management
Dr. Susan Albers
December 30 2015
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Q & A with Tara Stiles: Heartland Yogi

Tara's mission is to make yoga more inclusive.

#yogis #wellness #yoga #inspiration #video
Kerry Shaw
October 17 2012
Parenting

Yes, Prenatal Yoga Can Prepare You For Childbirth—Here's How

Up there on the list of people who should give yoga a try are expecting mothers.

#pregnancy and yoga #meditation #mindfulness #prenatal yoga #yogis
Sara Lindberg, M.Ed., B.S.
May 4 2012
Personal Growth

6 Subtle Signs Your Relationship Is Becoming Abusive

If you think you might be in an abusive relationship, you can get help. Don’t suffer in silence.

#relationships #breakup #happiness
Sajan Devshi
December 22 2015
Functional Food
Parenting

13 Dating Mistakes Everyone Makes & How To Avoid Them

Dating is rarely “easy,” but sometimes we make it harder than it needs to be. Here are 13 mistakes people make when looking for love:

#love #relationships #soul mates
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
December 15 2015
Healthy Weight

How I Lost 100 Pounds, Solved My Sleep Issues & Saved My Life

As a kid, I was healthy and active. I played baseball, ran all around my Chicago neighborhood, and rode my bike regularly.

#sleep #weight loss #health #weight loss success
Michael Tamez
December 14 2015
Integrative Health

3 Chemicals To Avoid If You Have Children (And What To Use Instead)

The top synthetic ingredients to avoid and DIY products to use instead.

#toxic #beauty #happiness #skin #parenting
Tata Harper
June 8 2014
Integrative Health

My Secret To Anti-Aging, Weight Loss & Gut Health

When you drink bone broth, you just feel good all over. And on the inside, your cells are celebrating, too. That’s because bone broth contains these...

#antioxidant #beauty #skin #aging #food
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
December 9 2015