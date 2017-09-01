5109 results for

Beauty
Functional Food

Get All Of Ginger's Healing Benefits With These Amazing Recipes!

I used to see ginger at the grocery store and wonder who would buy it and what exactly they would do with it. Now that I know the benefits, and how...

#ginger #healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods #food
Michelle Bland
September 10 2013
Healthy Weight
Recipes

If You're Going To Buy One Cookbook This Fall, Make It This One

Plus, we're sharing our favorite recipes from it.

#lunch #breakfast #dinner
Liz Moody
October 27 2017
Beauty

Coconut, Pineapple + Banana Cake (Wheat & Dairy-Free)

Choosing to eat sugar- and additive free-is all very well and good when you're in the comfort of your own home, but what about when you're required to...

#dessert #healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Nicole Beardsley
April 26 2015

A Make-Ahead Recipe For A Great Vegan Breakfast

Start warm summer days off right with this healthy, delicious quinoa bowl that will keep you energized throughout the day.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #food #quinoa
Mariana Diez
July 12 2015

Cranberry Protein Bars (Sweetened Only With Raw Honey)

The protein bars you grab off the shelf of a convenience store are often full of questionable ingredients. The best way to get around this, is to make...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #breakfast #snacks #food
Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
April 22 2015
6 Tips For Clear, Smooth, Glowing Skin: A Holistic Nutritionist Explains

From what to eat to the best DIY face mask.

#skin care
Britt Martin
November 13 2017

4 Natural Remedies To Replace Your Harsh Facial Cleanser

Cleansing your face should be a process that protects your skin from further damage — after all, it's the body's largest organ and should be protected...

#toxic #beauty #skin
Krystle Hope
February 2 2015

The Ultimate Anti-Hangover Green Smoothie

Did you celebrate a bit too much during the holidays? It might be a good idea to give your digestive system a little rest and help your body to...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Krystelle Fournier
January 1 2014
Integrative Health

This Ingredient Could Be One Of The Best Ways To Detox Your Skin & Body

One of the simplest ways to upgrade your natural health and beauty routine.

#beauty #skin care #digestion #detox
Stephanie Eckelkamp
January 21 2019

Vegan Recipe: Too-Good-To-Be-True Avocado Pudding

This chocolate avocado pudding is so good it's sinful. Except that it's not sinful at all. It's gluten free, sugar free and dairy free. No need for...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Julie Weber
August 14 2013
Functional Food
Recipes

Quick & Ridiculously Delicious Clean Eating Snack: Coconut Brownie Bites

These are gluten-free, require only six ingredients, and take less than fifteen minutes to throw together.

#vegan #gluten-free
Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
November 28 2015
Recipes

Just Can't Make Yourself Meal Prep? These 13 Expert-Approved Tips Will Help

Even the worst meal prepper will be successful after reading these.

#lunch #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
July 13 2019
Spirituality

Ring In Fall With These 6 Rituals For Forgiveness & Joy

As we move into the fall equinox, the time is right to meditate on how to forgive and move on from a place of acceptance.

#breath #journaling
Barbara Biziou
September 23 2019
Recipes

Better Than Sriracha: Chia Chili Jam

Ditch packaged sugar-laden hot sauces for your own spicy (and chia-packed) version.

#recipes #chia seed #food
Josie Taylor
November 18 2015