5109 results for
The Best Organic Skin Care According To Your Skin Type: An MD Explains
It’s time to wake up and smell the body oil.
I’m a Registered Dietitian. Here’s What People Get Wrong About A Plant-Based Diet
Plant-based eating explained.
Get All Of Ginger's Healing Benefits With These Amazing Recipes!
I used to see ginger at the grocery store and wonder who would buy it and what exactly they would do with it. Now that I know the benefits, and how...
4 Emotional Healing Techniques That Will Change The Way You Think About Weight Loss
"Food for the body is not enough. There must be food for the soul." —Dorothy Day
If You're Going To Buy One Cookbook This Fall, Make It This One
Plus, we're sharing our favorite recipes from it.
Yes, You Should Keep This Plant In Your Shower — It's An Instant Spa
Say, "Ahhh."
This Ingredient Is The Secret To The World's Best Healthy Ice Pop
Vegan, sugar-free, and oh-so-delicious.
Coconut, Pineapple + Banana Cake (Wheat & Dairy-Free)
Choosing to eat sugar- and additive free-is all very well and good when you're in the comfort of your own home, but what about when you're required to...
A Make-Ahead Recipe For A Great Vegan Breakfast
Start warm summer days off right with this healthy, delicious quinoa bowl that will keep you energized throughout the day.
Cranberry Protein Bars (Sweetened Only With Raw Honey)
The protein bars you grab off the shelf of a convenience store are often full of questionable ingredients. The best way to get around this, is to make...
6 Tips For Clear, Smooth, Glowing Skin: A Holistic Nutritionist Explains
From what to eat to the best DIY face mask.
4 Natural Remedies To Replace Your Harsh Facial Cleanser
Cleansing your face should be a process that protects your skin from further damage — after all, it's the body's largest organ and should be protected...
The Ultimate Anti-Hangover Green Smoothie
Did you celebrate a bit too much during the holidays? It might be a good idea to give your digestive system a little rest and help your body to...
This Ingredient Could Be One Of The Best Ways To Detox Your Skin & Body
One of the simplest ways to upgrade your natural health and beauty routine.
Vegan Recipe: Too-Good-To-Be-True Avocado Pudding
This chocolate avocado pudding is so good it's sinful. Except that it's not sinful at all. It's gluten free, sugar free and dairy free. No need for...
Veganism Versus A Whole Food Plant-Based Diet: What's The Difference?
Let's break it down.
Quick & Ridiculously Delicious Clean Eating Snack: Coconut Brownie Bites
These are gluten-free, require only six ingredients, and take less than fifteen minutes to throw together.
Just Can't Make Yourself Meal Prep? These 13 Expert-Approved Tips Will Help
Even the worst meal prepper will be successful after reading these.
Ring In Fall With These 6 Rituals For Forgiveness & Joy
As we move into the fall equinox, the time is right to meditate on how to forgive and move on from a place of acceptance.
Better Than Sriracha: Chia Chili Jam
Ditch packaged sugar-laden hot sauces for your own spicy (and chia-packed) version.