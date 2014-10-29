5058 results for

Parenting
Meditation
Recovery

3 Reasons Everyone Should Try Cupping

The benefits of this Traditional Chinese Medicine practice.

#Traditional Chinese Medicine
Jennifer Dubowsky, LAc
January 2 2015

The Single Most Important Food To Eat For Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

Traditional thinking suggests carbohydrates are bad for you.

#nutrition #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
October 26 2015
Routines

10 Reasons Everyone Should Lift Weights

There are countless benefits to a weigh-lifting regimen, and it's something men and women should work into their training schedule.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Erin Oprea
October 26 2015
Food Trends
Women's Health

Wellness Moms Weigh In With Their No. 1 Piece Of Advice For Meghan Markle

With Meghan Markle's first pregnancy around the corner, we are anxiously awaiting her top tips.

#news #pregnancy
Olessa Pindak
October 16 2018
Integrative Health
Beauty

Can Parsley Tea Be Used To Treat Acne? Here's What You Need To Know

Drinking this daily just might clear up those blemishes.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
January 7 2014
Women's Health

The Perfect Kegel Exercise: A Step-By-Step Guide

Make sure you're getting the most out of your pelvic floor exercises.

#empowerment #hormones #longevity
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
April 24 2017
Personal Growth
Functional Food

Why You Should Be Eating More Garlic

Garlic is one of the most amazing health foods I know.

#garlic #recipes #food as medicine #microbiome #food
Raphael Kellman, M.D.
October 20 2015
Functional Food

12 Foods For A Winter Detox

They're delicious, seasonal, nutritious heavyweights that promote detoxification.

#slideshows #detox #healthy foods #food
Dr. Erin Martin
December 10 2013
Functional Food
Parenting

The Biggest Mistake Parents Make When Talking To Their Kids About Sex

Forget about having "The Talk." Instead, just talk.

#news #dating
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
October 9 2018

7 Incredibly Easy Ways To Reduce Inflammation (Hint: You Might Need To Exercise Less)

Excess inflammation can cause major issues in our bodies and might destroy our efforts toward getting beautiful skin and a fit physique. Our 24/7...

#mind body connection #body
Nora Tobin
October 17 2015

Butternut Squash Lasagna (Vegan & Gluten-Free)

Ever get a craving for something melty and cheesy, but don’t want to spend your night with a bellyache? This recipe will satisfy even the most serious...

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #food
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
November 14 2013

A Simple Breathing Technique To Reduce Stress In Minutes (Video)

The ancient yogis believe that if we regulate our breath, then we can control our minds. Since we breathe unconsciously for most of the day, what does...

#anxiety #stress #breathing #relaxation #yoga
Gigi Yogini
August 13 2014

5 Health Lessons We Can Learn From The Greeks

The word "diet" comes from the ancient Greek “diaita,” which means "the way of life." In Ancient Greece, a diet was about good health, not radical...

#anxiety #balance #wellness #healthy foods #food
Maria Benardis
November 12 2013