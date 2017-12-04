7179 results for

3 Actually Tangible Ways To Practice Mindfulness During Sex

Mindfulness doesn't have to be hard. In fact, it can be very sexy.

#orgasm #libido
Andrea Glik, LMSW
September 8 2019
Functional Food

7 Foods and Nutrients That Make You Feel Frisky

7 foods proven to make you feel frisky.

#hormones
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
September 7 2019
Mental Health

More Women Are The 'Breadwinners' & It's Sort Of Stressing Men Out

Gendered social norms have real consequences—yes, even for men!

#news #stress #feminism
Sarah Fielding
November 21 2019
Integrative Health
Routines

7 Ways Drinking Wine Can Improve Your Health & Happiness

You’ve heard rumors of the health benefits of wine, and there are many. I’d like to reinforce those and point out other ways wine makes our life...

#alcohol #happiness #gratitude #creativity
Beth Ash
August 11 2014
Recipes

Bookmarking: This 2-Ingredient Drink Is The Best Natural Constipation Cure We've Heard Of

You likely already have everything you need in your pantry.

#gut health #drinks #digestion
Liz Moody
September 21 2018
Healthy Weight

Having An Active Job Isn't Necessarily The Healthiest, Study Finds

You'd think having an active job would be good for your health, right?

#news #functional nutrition #metabolism #energy
Sarah Regan
November 15 2019
Spirituality

7 Ways Tonight's New Moon In Virgo Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams

Think carefully about what seeds you want to plant during this potent earthy lunation.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 29 2019
Motivation
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

Working Out More Can Halve Your Risk of Dementia, Study Finds

Increasing your fitness level, even later in life, can also decrease chances of dementia-related death by 28%.

#news
Eliza Sullivan
November 13 2019
Climate Change

5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 18, 2018)

Including the eco-friendly movement Paris is kick-starting.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
September 18 2018
Mental Health

A Psychiatrist Shares Why It's Good For Instagram To Hide 'Likes'

It'll revolutionize what it means to truly seek your own validation.

#news #anxiety #confidence
Jamie Schneider
November 11 2019
Spirituality
Integrative Health

Your Family Affects Your Health More Than Your Partner, Study Finds

Your sibling strife might have long-term effects.

#news #single life #longevity
Abby Moore
November 11 2019