Beauty

Why You Should Start A Hair Ritual + How To Do It

One "Hair Shaman" on why it's important to have a hair ritual.

#hair #beauty #self-care
Stefani Padilla
January 8 2016
Beauty
Sex

This Sex Technique Is Perfect For Busy Couples Who Never Have Enough Time

Instead of focusing on quantity of sex sessions, focus on this.

#marriage #orgasm #libido
Gigi Engle
March 14
Personal Growth
Integrative Health
Recipes

Wild Blueberry Coconut Chocolate Smoothie

You can drink this for breakfast, as a quick yet satisfying nutritious lunch, or for a truly healthy dessert that will make you feel fabulous.

#goji berries #healthy recipes #smoothies #superfoods #food
Bethanne Wanamaker
November 12 2012
Functional Food
Friendships
Integrative Health
Nature

How To Create A Happy Home, According To Neuroscience

Craft a space that speaks to your 30 (yes, 30) senses.

#environmentalism #plants
Emma Loewe
May 4 2018
Recipes
Integrative Health

Why You Need More Plants In Your Life (According To Science)

Health simply means coming back to who you are, and part of that is coming back to nature.

#flowers #productivity #happiness #home designs #home
Michelle Polk
October 28 2016
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

Cutting Out Dairy With These Plant-Based Substitutes Is Almost Too Easy

Thinking of going dairy-free? We've chosen the best plant-based beverages for you

#partner #plants
mindbodygreen
July 11 2018

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 14, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including what tweaks you need to make to your diet to be healthier, how to increase your happiness...

#news #news roundup #green living #healthy foods #climate change
Leigh Weingus
July 14 2017
Home

8 DIY Ways To Clean Your Home With Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is praised as a do-it-all tonic, thanks to its plethora of benefits in the wellness space.

#coffee #toxins at home #essential oils
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
February 29
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora
Functional Food

6 Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Marriage

These little changes can strengthen your marriage and reaffirm the intimacy you might have started to take for granted.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Dr. Janna Fond
October 22 2016