5055 results for

Functional Food
Home
Recipes

Acai + Pineapple Coconut Water Smoothie

This is a perfect morning or post workout smoothie to make you feel strong!

#smoothie #avocado #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
April 25 2012
Love
Functional Food

7 Signs Your Gut Needs Healing + How to Do It: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative neurologist, I'm fascinated by the connection between the brain and gut. And what I’ve found after working with thousands of...

#digestion #weight loss #health #microbiome
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
January 5 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR iHerb

Are You Missing Some Key Nutrients These Days? Here's How To Solve It

It's times like these that supplementation can really help balance out what you're missing.

#supplements #partner
Olessa Pindak
May 4
Beauty
Sex

Turned On By Intellectual Conversation? You May Be Sapiosexual

This sexual identity is all about the brains.

#dating
Mary Retta
April 29
PAID CONTENT FOR Kelsey J. Patel

Defuse Anxiety & Feelings Of Overwhelm With This Simple EFT Tapping Technique

The results can be transformative, and the skills acquired will serve you for life.

#anxiety #reiki #partner #energy
Chloe Schneider
April 29
Functional Food

7 Nutrients You Should Eat Daily For Long, Healthy Hair

Our hair is what we eat, so eat these six nutrients to keep it long and healthy.

#hair #protein
Liz Moody
June 14 2018
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

A Simple Exercise To Help You Choose Your "Yeses" & Evade Burnout

Jen Hatmaker says saying yes to every opportunity may do more harm than good in the long run.

#stress #mbgpodcast #feminism #energy
Jason Wachob
April 22
Beauty
Beauty

5 Quick, No-Fuss Hairstyling Tips For All Your Virtual Meetings

To prepare for meetings and virtual get-togethers, here are some expert-approved styling advice.

#makeup #COVID-19 #hair #skin care
Jamie Schneider
April 20
Nature

Not All Tree Plantings Are Created Equal. Here's How To Do It Right

In order to really help the environment, tree planting must be done right.

#Earth Day #environmentalism #plants
Diana Chaplin
April 18
Functional Food
Recipes

Wild Blueberry Coconut Chocolate Smoothie

You can drink this for breakfast, as a quick yet satisfying nutritious lunch, or for a truly healthy dessert that will make you feel fabulous.

#goji berries #healthy recipes #smoothies #superfoods #food
Bethanne Wanamaker
November 12 2012
Functional Food
Love

Is It OK To Visit Someone's House If You're Both Social Distancing?

Ensuring that all parties involved are healthy is nearly impossible.

#COVID-19 #news #divorce #dating #motherhood
Abby Moore
April 10