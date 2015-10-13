2913 results for
I Went On A Beauty Product Purge & It Cleared Up My Skin. Here's What's Left In My Bathroom
Eight years ago, I found myself in a period of multifaceted transition. I'd just exited a long-term relationship, left a toxic job, and had three of...
11 New Year's Day Rituals To Help You Manifest Your Dreams
These powerful rituals will help you manifest having the abundance, love, and well-being you crave.
Infertility Almost Ruined My Marriage. Here's How We Learned To Heal
The doctor took a brief history, glanced over my fertility charts and said, so matter-of-fact that it stunned me, “you have clear signs of PCOS.”
83-Year-Old Yogi Teaches 11 Yoga Classes Week
The inspiring 83-year-old Australian yoga teacher.
Leave It. Change It. Accept It: How Eckhart Tolle Changed My Life
I’ll never forget the first (and only) time I read Eckhart Tolle's The Power of Now.
5 Ways To Turn On Your Inner GPS
Not all who wander are lost. But what happens when we lose the will to wander? When we get stuck, we stop exploring.
Guided Meditation to Energize Your Body
All it takes is a few minutes to reenergize and revitalize yourself!
How I Found Yoga
Finding your personal connection to the practice.
I'm A Single Mother Of 4. Here's What The Wellness World Gets Wrong
I love wellness, but I sometimes feel like the world doesn’t understand what it’s like for those of us who are struggling to make ends meet.
Moon Circles: Your Guide To Harnessing Potent Lunar Energy
The possibilities are endless if you can tune in.
11 Natural Ways To Poop Better And Easier, Every Time
A few small lifestyle changes may do the trick.
How Anyone Can Learn To Do A Handstand
I specialized in Neurodevelopmental Technique (NDT), so I work with patients who had suffered some neurological injury in the form of a stroke or...
10-Minute Invigorating Yoga Sequence
This invigorating yet grounding 10-minute sequence is a great way to get yourself going while remaining rooted and steady. For a more energizing flow,...
10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep Your Humility & Pride In Check
This week, I had two unusual events on the same day. I opened an envelope on my office desk and found a handwritten note from a hospital...
4 Surefire Ways To Make Your Partner Feel Loved
How do you give in ways that makes your partner feel truly and deeply loved?
The Only 12 Principles You Need To Sustain A Loving Relationship
Mastery requires dedication to practice, even when you don’t feel like practicing.
These Herbs Can Help You Get Through Labor
Can herbal medicine really help you get through labor?
TV Isn't My Enemy, And It Doesn’t Have To Be Yours
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the fact that I love TV.
Why I Decided to Teach Yoga to Underserved Populations
"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are...
3 Mistakes People Make When They're Trying To Get Healthy
In my work, I meet and speak to hundreds of people who want to get healthy. This scale of contact gives me the ability to see common mistakes and...