2913 results for

I Went On A Beauty Product Purge & It Cleared Up My Skin. Here's What's Left In My Bathroom

Eight years ago, I found myself in a period of multifaceted transition. I'd just exited a long-term relationship, left a toxic job, and had three of...

#beauty #mindfulness #cosmetics
Ashlee Piper
October 13 2015
Personal Growth

11 New Year's Day Rituals To Help You Manifest Your Dreams

These powerful rituals will help you manifest having the abundance, love, and well-being you crave.

#love #career #manifestation #goal #happiness
Katie Campbell
January 1 2017
Love

Infertility Almost Ruined My Marriage. Here's How We Learned To Heal

The doctor took a brief history, glanced over my fertility charts and said, so matter-of-fact that it stunned me, “you have clear signs of PCOS.”

#realtalk: infertility
Amy Lembcke
October 4 2015
Motivation

83-Year-Old Yogi Teaches 11 Yoga Classes Week

The inspiring 83-year-old Australian yoga teacher.

#yogis #yoga #inspiration
Jason Wachob
May 1 2011
Personal Growth

Leave It. Change It. Accept It: How Eckhart Tolle Changed My Life

I’ll never forget the first (and only) time I read Eckhart Tolle's The Power of Now.

#Eckhart Tolle #peace #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness
Claire Obeid
January 28 2013
Personal Growth

5 Ways To Turn On Your Inner GPS

Not all who wander are lost. But what happens when we lose the will to wander? When we get stuck, we stop exploring.

#happiness #partnered posts #travel
Partner Post
July 18 2013
Meditation

Guided Meditation to Energize Your Body

All it takes is a few minutes to reenergize and revitalize yourself!

#healing #visualization #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Allie Le Duc
May 3 2012
Motivation

How I Found Yoga

Finding your personal connection to the practice.

#happiness #new york city #meditation #yogis #personal growth
Michelle Barge
April 22 2011
Parenting

I'm A Single Mother Of 4. Here's What The Wellness World Gets Wrong

I love wellness, but I sometimes feel like the world doesn’t understand what it’s like for those of us who are struggling to make ends meet.

#motherhood #parenting
Misha Williams
September 28 2015

Moon Circles: Your Guide To Harnessing Potent Lunar Energy

The possibilities are endless if you can tune in.

#healing #meditation #women's health
Lindsay Kellner
December 13 2016
Integrative Health

11 Natural Ways To Poop Better And Easier, Every Time

A few small lifestyle changes may do the trick.

#mbgsupplements #digestion
Lynda Griparic
September 25 2015

How Anyone Can Learn To Do A Handstand

I specialized in Neurodevelopmental Technique (NDT), so I work with patients who had suffered some neurological injury in the form of a stroke or...

#yoga poses #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Lara Heimann
July 12 2013

10-Minute Invigorating Yoga Sequence

This invigorating yet grounding 10-minute sequence is a great way to get yourself going while remaining rooted and steady. For a more energizing flow,...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yoga poses #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
July 9 2013

10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep Your Humility & Pride In Check

This week, I had two unusual events on the same day. I opened an envelope on my office desk and found a handwritten note from a hospital...

#gratitude #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 17 2014
Love

4 Surefire Ways To Make Your Partner Feel Loved

How do you give in ways that makes your partner feel truly and deeply loved?

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
April 16 2014
Love

The Only 12 Principles You Need To Sustain A Loving Relationship

Mastery requires dedication to practice, even when you don’t feel like practicing.

#marriage #dating #soul mates
Light Watkins
September 16 2015
Women's Health

These Herbs Can Help You Get Through Labor

Can herbal medicine really help you get through labor?

#Herbs #hormones #pregnancy
Aviva Romm, M.D.
October 10 2018
Motivation

TV Isn't My Enemy, And It Doesn’t Have To Be Yours

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the fact that I love TV.

#fitness #wellness #laughter
Chris Freytag
January 16 2013

Why I Decided to Teach Yoga to Underserved Populations

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are...

#Goodness #relationships #Action #new york city #meditation
Christa Avampato
May 3 2011

3 Mistakes People Make When They're Trying To Get Healthy

In my work, I meet and speak to hundreds of people who want to get healthy. This scale of contact gives me the ability to see common mistakes and...

#happiness #wellness #weight loss #food
Alice Nicholls
April 7 2014