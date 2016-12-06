2124 results for

Why Relationships Require Radical Honesty — Even When It Hurts

"As the sentences finished spilling out of me, I felt an overwhelming exhale of relief. A goddamn block of bricks fell off my shoulders, and the knot...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Allie Stark
December 6 2016
Outdoors

8 Scientifically Proven Reasons To Spend Way More Time Outside

Novelist Jane Austen said, "To sit in the shade on a fine day and look upon verdure is the most perfect refreshment."

#healing #happiness #nature #wellness #personal growth
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
March 27 2015
Sex
Spirituality

What Your Chiron Sign Reveals About Your Greatest Strengths & Weakness

What does the zodiac's biggest truth teller say about you?

#news #astrology
The AstroTwins
May 9 2018

6 Things Your Sleep Patterns Can Tell You About Your Health

The health consequences of sleep deprivation are terrifying.

#sleep #anxiety #healing #wellness #sleeping
Eva Selhub, M.D.
December 1 2016
Spirituality

Reiki Symbols & Their Meanings: Everything You Need to Know

From the power symbol to the harmony symbol, here's everything you need to know.

#reiki
Leigh Weingus
May 8 2018
Personal Growth

10 Ways Drawing Can Relieve Stress & Inspire Wonder

The answer to anxiety could lie in the pages of a sketchbook

#stress #happiness #relaxation #creativity
Danny Gregory
March 25 2015
Love

How To Heal From Sexual Trauma (According To A Relationships & Abuse Expert)

"When you use your voice and choose to protect yourself, you will become the hero."

#sexuality #sexual assault #sex #sexism #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 25 2016
Love
Personal Growth

28 Ways To Bounce Back When Everything Goes Wrong

The do's and don'ts when life feels like it's falling apart.

#happiness #joy #mindfulness #present
Leslie Ralph, M.A., Ph.D.
March 17 2015

It's Totally Worth Buying Fresh Flowers. Here's Why

Once upon a time, fresh flowers were an indulgence only bought if extra cash was stashed in my pocket. But when I began learning feng shui, my opinion...

#feng shui tips #energy #home
Amanda Gibby Peters
March 16 2015

4 Things I Learned from a 2-Year-Old

I am writing this high above the clouds. I am sitting in a small plane with nothing much to do except reflect on the place I am leaving. That place is...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
September 19 2012
Motivation

8 Ways Yoga Helps Mature Adults Age More Gracefully

One of the most beautiful things about yoga is that it is truly for everybody. With limitless styles and approaches, anyone committed to...

#yogis #yoga #aging #wellness watch
Hope Knosher
March 15 2015
Sex
Sex

6 Reasons You Might Be Too Tired For Sex (And How To Get Your Groove Back)

We've all been too tired for sex before. But if your stress or exhaustion is keeping you from getting your intimacy fix, these tantric strategies can...

#functional nutrition #libido #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 11 2016
Love
Women's Health
Meditation

31 Ways To Be Mindful Every Day In March

When we struggle to stick to our regular routines, it's time to switch things up. So try something new this March — or, try many old things in a new...

#breathing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #wellness
Alexis L. Richardson
March 1 2014

A Kale Smoothie That Tastes Like Ice Cream

I'm a blendaholic. And when it comes to passing my addiction on to others, I'm also an enabler. But fear not. This habit is healthy and comes with a...

#gluten-free recipe #ginger #healthy recipes #wellness #partnered posts
Tess Masters
April 10 2014
Mental Health

Of All The Organs, This One Suffers Most From A Poor Diet

"Day after day, the foods we eat are broken down into nutrients, taken up into the bloodstream, and carried to this organ."

#brain
Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D.
April 9 2018