Why Relationships Require Radical Honesty — Even When It Hurts
"As the sentences finished spilling out of me, I felt an overwhelming exhale of relief. A goddamn block of bricks fell off my shoulders, and the knot...
8 Scientifically Proven Reasons To Spend Way More Time Outside
Novelist Jane Austen said, "To sit in the shade on a fine day and look upon verdure is the most perfect refreshment."
How To Have (Good) Casual Sex
Let's celebrate casual encounters
What Your Chiron Sign Reveals About Your Greatest Strengths & Weakness
What does the zodiac's biggest truth teller say about you?
6 Things Your Sleep Patterns Can Tell You About Your Health
The health consequences of sleep deprivation are terrifying.
Reiki Symbols & Their Meanings: Everything You Need to Know
From the power symbol to the harmony symbol, here's everything you need to know.
10 Ways Drawing Can Relieve Stress & Inspire Wonder
The answer to anxiety could lie in the pages of a sketchbook
How To Heal From Sexual Trauma (According To A Relationships & Abuse Expert)
"When you use your voice and choose to protect yourself, you will become the hero."
How Toxic Relationships Affect Your Health, According To Science
Let's talk about the true definition of a toxic relationship.
28 Ways To Bounce Back When Everything Goes Wrong
The do's and don'ts when life feels like it's falling apart.
It's Totally Worth Buying Fresh Flowers. Here's Why
Once upon a time, fresh flowers were an indulgence only bought if extra cash was stashed in my pocket. But when I began learning feng shui, my opinion...
4 Things I Learned from a 2-Year-Old
I am writing this high above the clouds. I am sitting in a small plane with nothing much to do except reflect on the place I am leaving. That place is...
8 Ways Yoga Helps Mature Adults Age More Gracefully
One of the most beautiful things about yoga is that it is truly for everybody. With limitless styles and approaches, anyone committed to...
Older Women Are More Sexual Than Most People Think. Here's Why
Sexuality never fades
6 Reasons You Might Be Too Tired For Sex (And How To Get Your Groove Back)
We've all been too tired for sex before. But if your stress or exhaustion is keeping you from getting your intimacy fix, these tantric strategies can...
Here Are The Enneagram Types That Pair Best Together In Relationships
Who to date, based on your personality type.
The Difference Between Yeast Infections & Candida, A Holistic Nutritionist Explains
A holistic nutritionist explains.
31 Ways To Be Mindful Every Day In March
When we struggle to stick to our regular routines, it's time to switch things up. So try something new this March — or, try many old things in a new...
A Kale Smoothie That Tastes Like Ice Cream
I'm a blendaholic. And when it comes to passing my addiction on to others, I'm also an enabler. But fear not. This habit is healthy and comes with a...
Of All The Organs, This One Suffers Most From A Poor Diet
"Day after day, the foods we eat are broken down into nutrients, taken up into the bloodstream, and carried to this organ."