Why Vitamin C Won't Cure Your Cold (And What Will)

Contrary to popular belief, mega-doses of vitamin C are not the best way to get over a cold. While vitamin C supplementation does support the immune...

#stress #ginger #Vitamin C #immunity #zinc
Maria Marlowe
December 11 2013

10 Ways To Remind Yourself You're Worth It

As a therapist who helps women manage career stress and relationship issues, I find that the root of many problems we face in these areas have to do...

#happiness #confidence #personal growth #self-acceptance
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
July 9 2015

10 Words Everyone Should Live By

I’ve noticed a trend in wellness circles. Whether in my work with patients or in my yoga classes, I keep coming across the same words. On a given day,...

#gratitude #authenticity #personal growth #vulnerability
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
July 10 2013
Sex

Why 'Translating Pleasure' Is The Key To Experiencing Your Full Orgasmic Potential

"Translating pleasure from one point of contact to another is the key to melting body armor and accessing your full potential for pleasure."

#sexuality #sexual assault #sex #self-care
Devi Ward
April 22 2017

4 Universal Truths About Hormone Health Everyone Should Know

Why men should take their hormone health seriously.

#balance #hormones #health
Jeffrey Egler, M.D.
April 21 2017
Routines

The Only Yoga Pose You Need For Great Sleep

A Harvard study on insomnia found people who consistently practiced yoga for just eight weeks slept better and longer than those who didn't practice.

#sleep #yoga poses #mbgsupplements #yoga #yoga move
Hope Knosher
July 2 2015
Beauty

5 Ways To Get Rid Of Eczema That Really Work

Try your hand at these 5 easy remedies to tackle even the most stubborn eczema.

#beauty #mind body connection #wellness #health
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
April 20 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Routines

15 Self-Care Tips For Anyone Who Works Too Much

Self-care is important into today's go-go-go, work-as-much-as-you-can, work-as-hard-as-you-can world. Thanks to technology and smartphones, we're...

#happiness #work #relaxation #wellness #technology
Nicole Liloia, LCSW
July 3 2014

7 Ways To Create More Joy In Your Life

Joy is an emotion, and emotions are wordless. They're pure physical sensations in our bodies. We express the emotion of joy in many physical ways. For...

#love #happiness #joy #meditation
Jude Bijou, M.A., MFT
July 2 2013
Personal Growth

How I Became The Happiest Person I Know

These things keep me in tune with the high-frequency vibration of joy and love that I want to be a part of in the world.

#power of positive thinking #happiness #joy #personal growth #inspiration
Susie Moore
June 23 2015
Functional Food
Spirituality

10 Ways You Can Heal The World (Without Changing Your Life)

When people think of “healers,” they tend to think of doctors, nurses, acupuncturists, and energy workers. Many don’t realize that you can be a...

#healing #relationships #mind body connection #present #kindness
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 22 2014
Functional Food
Routines

A Simple Morning Sequence To Open Your Heart

This heart-opening sequence will help you get out of bed in the morning.

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yoga poses #yoga
Amy Jirsa
June 24 2014

Is Gluten REALLY The Issue?

I've been on a mission to have excellent health for the last 52 years, and I've learned to be very tuned in to my body. Long ago, I discovered that...

#celiac #gluten #healthy foods #food
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
June 24 2014