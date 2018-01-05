2174 results for

Women's Health
Spirituality

Spiritual Leaders On How They're Welcoming The New Year With Ritual

Need help identifying your 2018 intentions? Here's how the pros are doing it.

#empowerment #music #journaling #affirmations #essential oils
Emma Loewe
January 1 2018
Beauty

7 High-Performance Ingredients To Look For In Natural Skin Care Products

Natural and botanical extracts can deliver high performance results when it comes to skin care.

#toxic #beauty #skin
Lorraine Dallmeier
January 6 2015
Functional Food

The Healthiest Way To Consume Alcohol, According To A Nutritionist

Plus, the natural hangover cure that can do more harm than good!

#alcohol #drinks
Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
August 24 2019

A Simple Sequence That Will Help Your Back

Holiday travel is right around the corner, and we all know that sitting in planes, trains and automobiles often causes stress in our bodies. If you're...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #back pain #yoga #travel
Julie Wilcox, M.S.
December 19 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Elysium Health

Be More Proactive About Your Health in 7 Easy Steps

Feel your best in 2018 and beyond with Elysium's Basis supplements.

#empowerment #supplements
mindbodygreen
December 29 2017
Mental Health
Personal Growth

10 Gratitude Principles to Live By

As I look back on that year, I am amazed by the amount of peace that I felt in spite of my difficult circumstances.

#healing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance
Heidi Fettig Parton
August 24 2012
Recipes

These Healthy Cinnamon Rolls (!!) Are The Perfect Christmas Breakfast

Vegan, paleo, gluten-free, AND insanely delicious.

#Paleo #vegan #holiday
Liz Moody
December 23 2017
Mental Health

A 7-Day Mental Detox For A More Positive Life

Just as our bodies retain toxins and waste, our minds hold on to toxic outlooks and attitudes.

#mindfulness #mind body connection #detox
Paul Evans
January 18 2016
Personal Growth
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

6 Daily Self-Care Rituals For Highly Sensitive People

Six ways highly sensitive people can take care of themselves.

#anxiety #happiness #journaling #creativity #self-care
Amanda Kryska
January 14 2016
Women's Health

This Integrative Gynecologist Wants Us Asking Questions About The IUD

Do we really know what IUDs are doing to our bodies?

#hormones
Felice Gersh, M.D.
December 16 2017

3 Skills That Will Make You Better At Attracting The Right Partner

We might call Sherlock Holmes an early adopter — in the West, anyway — of the practice of mindfulness in everyday affairs. For more than a century,...

#love #relationships #happiness
Stan Tatkin, PsyD, MFT
January 12 2016
Integrative Health

New Reasons To Avoid Heartburn Drugs, Plus Natural Ways To Get Relief

PPIs may contribute to allergies, mess with your absorption of nutrients, and more.

#digestion
Jon Mitchell, PA-C, M.S.
August 1 2019
Wellness Trends

Get Organized In 2018: Our Definitive List Of The Best Guided Journals

Get your life together and give your creativity a chance.

#anxiety #joy #journaling #Purpose
Lindsay Kellner
December 11 2017
Motivation

5 Keys To Finding A Really Good Man

I'm recently single, and what I'm finding is this: There are a lot of good men out there! I know! Can you tell I'm pleasantly surprised?

#love #relationships #meditation #compassion #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
November 20 2013

Pumpkin-Lentil Soup With A Maca Boost

Last week, I made this pumpkin and lentil curry soup for myself, and it was completely delicious. But as I was eating the first bowl, I knew there was...

#maca #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #superfoods
Carly Morgan Gross
December 5 2013