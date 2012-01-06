3468 results for

Parenting

Yoga for Kids & Teens Coming Soon to a School Near You: 5 Reasons Why This Is Awesome!

Yoga can provide practical solutions to some of our schools' biggest problems.

#Yoga for Kids #yogis #yoga
Abby Wills, M.A.
January 6 2012
Motivation

5 Ways to Make the Most of Your First Yoga Class

Perhaps this year is the year of downward dog!

#yogis #wellness #beginners #yoga
Ryan McGinnis
January 4 2012
Food Trends
Spirituality

Q & A with the Astro Twins: Everything You Need (And Want) to Know About Astrology

When it comes to astrology, the best in the biz are the Astro twins -- identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira...

#relationships #happiness #mind body connection #personal growth #law of attraction
Jason Wachob
November 4 2011

10 Things I Wish Every American Knew About Health

Despite throwing tons of money at the problem, Americans really are sicker than ever. Chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, asthma,...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
June 11 2013

3 Ways To Stop Swimming In Your Own S***

Have you ever seen fish in a dirty tank? They look droopy and dull and float around like they have shackles strapped to their fins. Their energy is...

#healing #relationships #pain #money #happiness
John Kim, LMFT
June 20 2014
Routines

Confessions of a Perfectionist: 6 Ways Yoga Is Great for Type-A Personalities

As Marc Holzman always says, “Yoga serves you so that you can go on to serve others.”

#mindfulness #yogis #yoga #funny
Rebecca Leffler
September 30 2012
Functional Food
Integrative Health

7 Steps to Natural Health and Healing

Looking and feeling great on the outside starts with taking responsibility to promote health on the inside, to create synergy between our physical and...

#healing #aromatherapy #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
Diana Brook
September 28 2012
Personal Growth
Meditation

Q & A with Perrey Reeves: On Yoga, Ayurveda & Living MindBodyGreen!

41-year-old actress, Perrey Reeves, is most well-known for her role as 'Mrs. Ari' on Entourage. But did you know that she's a yogi who has been eating...

#celebrity #Ayurveda #Ashtanga #mindfulness #yogis
Jason Wachob
September 18 2012
Personal Growth

5 Tips for a Life of Integrity

"Your vision will become clear only when you look into your heart. Who looks outside, dreams. Who looks inside, awakens."

#happiness #gratitude #personal growth #goal setting
Patrycja Domurad
September 7 2012
Personal Growth

4 Tips for Building Connection with Your Students + 4 Traps to Avoid

Quick tips on building connection for yoga teachers.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
November 26 2011
Change-Makers

Profile of a Competitive Yogi

“Competition drives us to be the best we can be, but to be a champion requires the submission to results and outcome.”

#bikram yoga #yogis #yoga
Marina Chetner
September 4 2012
Motivation
Sex
Functional Food

5 Healthy Breakfast Ideas to Start Your Day

If you are trying to be healthy and avoid or cut back on sugar, wheat and dairy, breakfast can be the trickiest meal to find healthy but decent...

#avocado #healthy recipes #mind body connection #wellness #organic food
Katrina Love Senn
August 18 2012
Healthy Weight

5 Reasons Grass-Fed Beef Isn't a Fad

Each generation has its “health” foods. Back in the day, a stiff whisky cured all ills. Then Coca-Cola. Next, margarine, Snackwells and diet soda— or...

#wellness #organic food #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Doug Tedeschi
August 4 2012