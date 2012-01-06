3468 results for
Yoga for Kids & Teens Coming Soon to a School Near You: 5 Reasons Why This Is Awesome!
Yoga can provide practical solutions to some of our schools' biggest problems.
5 Ways to Make the Most of Your First Yoga Class
Perhaps this year is the year of downward dog!
Is The $10 Billion Beyond Burger Good For You & The Planet?
We got the scoop from leading experts.
Q & A with the Astro Twins: Everything You Need (And Want) to Know About Astrology
When it comes to astrology, the best in the biz are the Astro twins -- identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira...
10 Things I Wish Every American Knew About Health
Despite throwing tons of money at the problem, Americans really are sicker than ever. Chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, asthma,...
3 Ways To Stop Swimming In Your Own S***
Have you ever seen fish in a dirty tank? They look droopy and dull and float around like they have shackles strapped to their fins. Their energy is...
Confessions of a Perfectionist: 6 Ways Yoga Is Great for Type-A Personalities
As Marc Holzman always says, “Yoga serves you so that you can go on to serve others.”
Is Salmon Good For You? Benefits & Concerns Of This Fatty Fish
The dark side to everyone's favorite fish.
7 Steps to Natural Health and Healing
Looking and feeling great on the outside starts with taking responsibility to promote health on the inside, to create synergy between our physical and...
I Heart My Body: 5 Ways to Get the Body Party Started
Start celebrating your body.
A Closer Look at "Positive Energy"
The science behind positive thinking.
Q & A with Perrey Reeves: On Yoga, Ayurveda & Living MindBodyGreen!
41-year-old actress, Perrey Reeves, is most well-known for her role as 'Mrs. Ari' on Entourage. But did you know that she's a yogi who has been eating...
5 Tips for a Life of Integrity
"Your vision will become clear only when you look into your heart. Who looks outside, dreams. Who looks inside, awakens."
4 Tips for Building Connection with Your Students + 4 Traps to Avoid
Quick tips on building connection for yoga teachers.
Profile of a Competitive Yogi
“Competition drives us to be the best we can be, but to be a champion requires the submission to results and outcome.”
6 Helpful Reminders for Yoga Skeptics
Come a little closer, you won’t want to turn back.
5 Ways to Spark Your Sex-Life (Even If You're Married)
Be sexy. Be you 100%.
5 Healthy Breakfast Ideas to Start Your Day
If you are trying to be healthy and avoid or cut back on sugar, wheat and dairy, breakfast can be the trickiest meal to find healthy but decent...
4 Ways to Curb Emotional Overeating
Do you eat in response to your feelings and not hunger?
5 Reasons Grass-Fed Beef Isn't a Fad
Each generation has its “health” foods. Back in the day, a stiff whisky cured all ills. Then Coca-Cola. Next, margarine, Snackwells and diet soda— or...