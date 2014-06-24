3360 results for

Is Gluten REALLY The Issue?

I've been on a mission to have excellent health for the last 52 years, and I've learned to be very tuned in to my body. Long ago, I discovered that...

#celiac #gluten #healthy foods #food
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
June 24 2014
How To Keep Toxins Out Of Your Home During A Renovation

Renting a house or apartment presents unique challenges when it comes to home improvement. While most renters won’t undergo major renovations, a...

#toxic #environmentalism #safety #wellness #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
June 23 2014

8 Ways Happy People Approach The World Differently

You know those people, the ones who seem to have a permanent glow. They're always smiling and have infectious energy oozing out of their pores. How...

#happiness #joy #personal growth #present
Shannon Kaiser
June 22 2014
6 Tips To Make Your Home Into A Stress-Free Sanctuary

A few tips to start to use your home as a place to grow and heal, as well as a place of comfort.

#stress #stress management #energy #home
Allison Carmen
June 14 2015
Anxious? Moody? Depressed? Why You Might Have Candida

Those who struggle with mood imbalances assume that treating their body will have no effect on their mental health.

#supplements #digestion #healthy foods #candida
Amy Myers, M.D.
June 18 2014

A Simple Meditation To Help You Get Over A Broken Heart

Most of us have been through a breakup at some point in our lives, and it hurts. It can leave us with lots of self-doubt, anxiety and stress. Whether...

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #meditation
Vyda Bielkus
June 18 2014
How My "Dream Job" Destroyed My Health

I had what I thought was a dream job. My daily commute was only 59 steps. That's the distance to my downstairs home office, including a stop in the...

#career #mindfulness #work #personal growth #self-awareness
Tyler C. Beaty
June 9 2015
I Found My True Self In The Desert: This Is My Journey Of Spiritual Healing

"Though I didn't know it at the time, my soul found courage and faith that night that I'd never felt before—strength that fueled my long climb back to...

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
March 26 2017

5 Life-Changing Food Rules I Learned In France

While I was in college I studied abroad in Lyon, France — the gastronomic capital of Europe. Nothing solidified my food views and my relationship with...

#travel #food
Tiffany Bassford
June 5 2015
7 Steps To Forgiving Yourself For Past Mistakes + Why It's The Secret To Lasting Relationships

"The best way to honor the past is to be fully present today. The best way to honor the past is to make the best decisions you can make today."

#relationships #happiness #personal growth
Vishnu Subramaniam
March 23 2017
6 Ways To Empower Your Daughter To Have Positive Body Image

We don’t want to criticize, push, or minimize, and we definitely don’t want to do anything to reduce self-esteem or create an unhealthy relationship...

#parenting advice #confidence #body image #motherhood #parenting
Rosemary Clark
June 3 2015