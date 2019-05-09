4720 results for

Functional Food

PCOS: A Functional Doctor Explains What You Really Need To Know

Polycystic ovarian syndrome affects an estimated 10 percent of women — but there's a lot of misinformation out there about what it means and how it...

Robin Berzin, M.D.
February 12 2016
Integrative Health
Why Healing Your Gut Can Change Your Life

Because your gut health is THAT important.

Jamie Morea
August 13 2017
Friendships

Repattern Your Hormones With The 20-Second Hug

You've got nothing to lose, and everyone has 20 seconds.

Lindsay Kellner
January 5 2017
But Really, Though — What's The Big Difference Between Women's & Men's Probiotic Formulas?

3 Big Reasons A Women’s Probiotic Formula Is Definitely Worth It

Krista Soriano
June 5 2019
How Alzheimer's Differs In Men & Women, From Risk Factors To Prevention

Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., has spent years researching the question.

Jason Wachob
March 6
Healthy Weight

6 Lifestyle Tips To Help Change The Way Your Body Holds On To Fat

Lifestyle changes to encourage healthier fat distribution, including avoiding alcohol, managing stress, and consuming plenty of cruciferous veggies.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 2 2019
Is The IUD The Most Effective Low-Hormone Form Of Birth Control?

An IUD just might be the most natural birth control method.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 14 2017
The Blood Sugar Rules We Should All Be Following To Stay Balanced

Blood sugar rules we should all be following, including eating healthy fats and being mindful of fruit.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 27 2019
Recipes
3 Steps I Took To Heal My Gut & Regain My Health

This is how I regained health after a parasite destroyed my gut.

Jamie Morea
June 13 2017
