7134 results for

Integrative Health

8 Supplements To Heal A Leaky Gut

Have you been suffering from a gluten intolerance, leaky gut, candida overgrowth, parasites, or something similar? Are you trying to repair the havoc...

#Herbs #gluten #supplements #superfoods #candida
Amy Myers, M.D.
May 2 2013
Mental Health

7 Questions To Ask Yourself The Next Time You Feel Intense Anxiety

If you're feeling anxious and can't chalk it up to worry, ask yourself these questions.

#anxiety #stress #wellness #healthy foods #microbiome
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
April 29 2014
Travel

The 10 Anxiety-Eliminating Products I ALWAYS Travel With

I've racked up hundreds of thousands of miles—and trust me, these always work.

#supplements #anxiety #gut health #digestion
Liz Moody
November 15 2018
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Can Inflammation In The Gut Lead To Mental Illness?

New study shows that women with IBD are at an increased risk for mental illness.

#news #gut health #mental illness #mental health #postpartum depression
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 10 2019
Mental Health

3 All-Natural Ways To Change Your Body's Stress Response

It's all about activating the parasympathetic nervous system.

#breath #stress #mbgsupplements
Jennifer Chesak
April 2
Integrative Health
Women's Health

Why Diet Sodas Are THE WORST

Sugar-free sodas, teas and sport drinks are marketed as the right choice for anyone trying to lose weight or control their diabetes. These diet drinks...

#weight loss #healthy foods #microbiome #sugar #food
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 6 2014
Functional Food
Food Trends
Functional Food
Food Trends
Women's Health
Women's Health

This Habit Is Disrupting Your Menstrual Cycle. Here's What To Do

How lack of sleep disrupts your hormone cycle, plus, exactly what to do about it.

#sleep #Blood Sugar #hormones
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 11 2018
Routines
Functional Food
Functional Food
Functional Food