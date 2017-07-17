7182 results for

Functional Food
Mental Health

Suffer From Anxiety Or Panic Attacks? Here's How To Stop Them

"Don't give up, and don't let anyone tell you there's no reason for your anxiety; there almost always is!"

#anxiety #stress
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
August 31 2018
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR The Honest Company

12 Ways To Give Your Skin A Radiant, Glowing Look

If we want to stand out, we have to give off the right energy, and a lot of that comes down to feeling secure about ourselves.

#beauty #skin #cleanse
mindbodygreen
September 21 2015
Women's Health
Recipes
Integrative Health

What Is Colostrum? A New Mom's Comprehensive Guide

It's even more amazing than you thought.

#pregnancy #motherhood
Jamie Morea
March 28 2018
Beauty

This Is The New, Groundbreaking Way To Treat Acne

Could the remedy for temperamental skin be a diet rather than a cream?

#beauty #food as medicine #mind body connection #food
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
May 3 2017
Functional Food

How To Use Ayurveda To Balance Your Hormones In A Way You Can Actually Stick To

This 5,000-year-old Indian practice will help balance your hormones.

#Ayurveda #hormones #digestion
Jasmine Hemsley
October 6 2018
Recipes
Integrative Health

Mayo Clinic Is Developing Genius New Way To Balance Blood Sugar

New Mayo Clinic study proves that new method, created by a company called Day Two, can accurately predict an individual's post-meal blood sugar...

#news #Blood Sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 2 2019
Integrative Health

Rescue Your Digestion & Prevent A Hangover With This Super-Versatile Supplement

What’s abrasive, gritty, and absolutely belongs in your medicine cabinet (but probably isn’t)?

#gut health #supplements #skin care #cleanse
B.J. Hardick, D.C.
November 11 2017
Nature

Why I Filled My NYC Apartment With 500 Houseplants

"Surrounding myself with green is simply how I love to live."

#environmentalism #toxins at home
Summer Rayne Oakes
January 17 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Live Dirty, Eat Clean! Why The Microbiome Is The Future Of Medicine: Dr. Robynne Chutkan

We've all heard about the microbiome, but what is it? Why should we care? And, most importantly, what should we do about it?

#health #food
mindbodygreen
July 23 2014
Functional Food