6 Tips To Create A Meditation Space
We all need a special place that we can escape to and connect with our own higher power.
These Brain-Boosting Adaptogens Will Make You Wanna Ditch Your Coffee
Increased focus, decreased jitters.
The Sour Facts About Milk: What Every Parent Needs To Know
Over the past 40 years, the dairy industry has poured billions of dollars into advertising campaigns designed to mesmerize, lure, and frighten...
How To Negotiate Crowds When You're A Highly Sensitive Person
Being in crowded places, like restaurants, shops or public transport, can be challenging when you're highly sensitive.
5 Questions To Ask Before You End A Relationship
How do you know when it is the right time to leave a relationship?
Yes, Rough Sex Can Be Part Of Tantric Sex: 3 Techniques To Try
Who knew the Kamasutra had chapters on scratching, biting, and spanking?
A Doctor Explains Why Saturated Fat In Coconut Oil Isn't A Problem
Major sigh of relief.
20 Signs It's Time To Let Go Of Your Relationship & Move On
We often hold onto what no longer works.
How To Style Your Home, Based On Your Myers-Briggs Type
What mini makeover best suits your personality?
7 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Are your chocolate cravings so intense that you feel like it screams your name? Do you ever jump out of bed in the middle of the night because of a...
Women, Here's How To Make The Most Of Your Sexual Peak!
Sexual desire changes and evolves considerably over a lifespan.
I'm A Parisian Woman. Here's What I Actually Eat In A Day
Plus, the real secret behind how the French eat.
What Yoga Has In Common With Anti-Anxiety Meds
Just another reason to hit the mat in 2017.
How Abundant Is Your Life, Really? Here's Your Abundance Assessment
You cannot overflow from an empty cup.
I'm An Empath + I Feel EVERYTHING. Here's What It's Really Like
"As early as elementary school I remember having trouble walking to school because I felt so sensitive to what everyone around me was thinking. Their...
5 Reasons To Try Rope Wall Yoga
Yoga Kurunta is a series of Iyengar style asanas practiced with aid of ropes on a wall, translating to mean puppet or doll made of wood. The student...
What It Really Means To Have "Acts Of Service" As Your Love Language
For some people, "I love you" is meaningless. It's all about actions.
Keep Your Spirits Bright: Healthier And Booze-Free Winter Cocktail Options
In our world, cocktails can be healthy and mocktails are anything but lame.
How to Stay Nourished with Yin & Yang Foods
According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, every food has an energy.
6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age
So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...