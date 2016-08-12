5206 results for

How Tree Pose Can Make You A Better Runner

Running is a one-legged sport. That's why I especially love tree pose, or Vrksasana for runners.

#running #yoga poses #balance #wellness #yoga
Steph Creaturo
April 22 2014

Top 5 Foods To Eat Before Yoga

Have you ever been in a yoga class doing wind relieving pose and accidentally relieved some wind (aka passed gas!)? It is totally normal and happens...

#nutrition #yoga #food #whole foods
Jesse Lane Lee
April 24 2015
A Toxicologist's 7-Step Guide To Winter-Proofing Your Home

Rhea Mehta, Ph.D. breaks it down.

#toxins at home
Emma Loewe
November 30 2019
The Biggest Lie We Keep Telling About What Makes You Ready For A Relationship

We need to stop with the whole "love yourself first" myth.

#single life #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 26 2019
Food Trends
Functional Food

Essential Herbs For Autumn Wellness

Ayurvedic teachings remind us to shift our diets with the changing seasons; here are some immune-boosting roots and mushrooms to try this fall.

#Herbs
Aviva Romm, M.D.
October 17 2018
Is Juicing Actually Healthy? A Doctor Explains

To juice or not to juice, that is the question.

#health #detox #juice #juicing #sugar
Frank Lipman, M.D.
September 6 2016
Integrative Health

5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Using CBD For Inflammation, Gut Health & Anxiety

What everyone gets wrong about CBD Oil, including that it's a recent discovery, that it's "nonpsychoactive" and that it's legal in all 50 states.

#anxiety #CBD #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 9 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

How To Use Intention Setting & Community To Manifest Your Dreams

Real-life tactics and tips to stay on top of your goals this year.

#empowerment #confidence #athleisure
Jordan Younger
January 26 2018
9 Easy Ways To Create Good Vibes In Your Home

Transform your home with these incredible feng shui tips!

#feng shui
Dana Claudat
October 9 2015
