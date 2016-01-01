5175 results for

Meditation

This Week's Quarter Moon Is A Gentle Reminder To Drop Perfectionism

Thursday and Friday are the two major days to watch this week.

#astrology weekly #astrology
The AstroTwins
May 23
Meditation

Calm On Demand: How To Do The 4-7-8 Breathing Technique

Try it out the next time you're stressed or unsettled.

#breath #stress #anxiety
Gwen Dittmar
May 22
PAID CONTENT FOR American Pistachio Growers

4 Reasons Pistachios Will Help You Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life

When it comes to staying fit and feeling confident in your own body, finding a routine that you can stick to—and enjoy—is key. After all, what you eat...

#partner
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
May 20
Integrative Health

Scientists Find Another Link Between Heart Disease & Dementia

Yet another reminder that everything in the body is connected.

#news #Heart #brain
Emma Loewe
May 19
Beauty
Routines

The Only Workout You Need To Beat Anxiety

An emotional/physical workout to help ease anxiety.

#anxiety #happiness #fitness #mindfulness #mind body connection
Rupa Mehta
January 1 2016
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Make When Buying Collagen Powder

While we recommend eating organic whenever possible, it is especially important to do so with collagen supplements.

#mbgsupplements #Collagen #organic
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 18
PAID CONTENT FOR Justin’s®

The Small Tweaks That Made This Olympian's Diet Gold-Medal Worthy

Take this Olympian's advice and start following your dreams!

#partner #snacks #energy
Gretchen Bleiler
May 2 2018
Meditation
Integrative Health

What Eating On An Elimination Diet Actually Looks Like

One of the biggest misconceptions of the elimination diet is that you have to trade taste for nutrition. The truth is you can both—and you don't have...

#healing #nutrition #health #healthy foods #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 18 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Wholesome™

Yes, Sweets Can Be Part Of A Well-Balanced Lifestyle. Here's How

Got a sweet tooth? Not a problem, here are some ways to keep it all balanced.

#dessert #partner #sugar
Samah Dada
May 1 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

The Super Seed You Should Be Eating Every Day

With their neutral flavor, chances are that hemp hearts (filled with protein and healthy fat) will work well in practically any dish you’re making!

#recipes #healthy recipes #protein #wellness #fat
mindbodygreen
May 10 2017
Meditation
Motivation

Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week

Yoga instructor Claire Grieve shares her go-to way to flow through the week.

#yoga
Claire Grieve
May 11
Recipes

This Vegan Chili Has A Secret Energy-Boosting Ingredient

It's delicious and will keep going all day!

#metabolism
Caroline Muggia
March 10 2019
Routines
Integrative Health

6 Ancient Remedies Thought To Keep pH Levels In Balance

Balance is key to a healthy life and state of mind, and that sentiment couldn't be truer than when it comes to the pH levels of the body.

#Ayurveda #food as medicine #alkaline
Kiera Nachman
December 27 2015
Recipes
Recipes

This Umami Cashew Dip Is Packed With Superfood Ingredients

Grab the pita, it's time to get dipping.

#organic food
Caroline Muggia
March 6 2019
Motivation