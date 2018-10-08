7333 results for

Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: How To Deal With Monday's New Moon & Beyond

Ready to see the world through rose-colored glasses?

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 8 2018
Food Trends

Why Going Gluten-Free Isn't Always The Answer: A Doctor & Celiac Expert Explains

"Few people are aware of the health risks that are hidden behind the hype surrounding the gluten-free diet."

#gluten #nutrition #digestion #health
Peter H.R. Green, M.D.
May 24 2016
Parenting

Breastfeeding Was Ridiculously Hard For Me. Here's What I Wish More People Knew

At the end of the day, you just have to do what works for you.

#breastfeeding #motherhood
Anna Gannon
June 12 2018

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 12)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including why we get grey hairs, the importance of friendships, and important considerations when...

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
June 12 2017
Healthy Weight

Natural Diuretics: Your New Go-To Remedy For Bloat & PMS

Natural Diuretics: Foods, Supplements & Herbs

#supplements #coffee
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 19 2018
Food Trends

Duncan Hines Plans To Release Keto-Friendly Cake Mix In 2020

In an effort to create more healthy and inclusive baking options for all customers, Duncan Hines has announced plans to create a keto-friendly cake...

#news #dessert #ketogenic
Christina Coughlin
January 3
Women's Health
Parenting

So You're A New Mom: Here's How You Can Become Better At Time Management

At this point, you could call me a time management expert.

#motherhood
Meredith Kessler
April 30 2018
Mental Health

Is Kate Spade's Death Part Of A Larger Mental Health Crisis?

The designer took her life at age 55 this Tuesday.

#news #depression
Liz Moody
June 5 2018
Functional Food

If You Have Anxiety, Stop Drinking This ASAP

It's not coffee, but you probably drink it daily.

#anxiety
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
December 1 2017
Integrative Health

I'm A Conventional Medicine Doctor. Here's What Made Me Embrace Alternative Medicine

Confession: Three years ago I knew nothing of functional and naturopathic medicine.

#Acupuncture
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
March 4 2018
Recipes

Why You Shouldn't Think Of Cancer As A Genetic Disease

A genetic explanation for the causes of cancer has two very enticing characteristics for the conventional medical world. First, cancer explained by...

#healing #wellness
Dr. Greg Nigh
April 8 2013
Recipes

The One-Day Cleanse Jessica Alba's Nutritionist Recommends To All Her Clients During The Holiday Season

Do it throughout the month to keep your blood sugar stable and your hormones balanced.

#cleanse #holiday
Kelly LeVeque
November 27 2017
Beauty
Meditation
Functional Food

Meet The Thyroid-Balancing Nut Wellness Experts Recommend Consuming Daily

It boosts your mood, detoxifies heavy metals, and more.

#thyroid #hormones
Liz Moody
July 7 2017