1332 results for

8 Ways You Can Be Your Own Best Yoga Teacher

Many students are concerned that they will get hurt doing yoga. While yoga is not without its share of injuries, most yoga classes are places of...

#healing #yoga teacher training #yogis #wellness #yoga
Nancy Alder
January 12 2012

11 Healthy Grocery Items That Are Worth The Splurge

When I teach cooking classes in people’s homes, one of the most popular questions I get asked, aside from how to not cry while chopping onions, is...

#tea #fish #wellness #meat #almond milk
Phoebe Lapine
October 11 2014
Functional Food

What You Need to Know About Yogurt

Flip through health magazines and many wellness blogs and you'll be advised to eat yogurt. It's often touted as one of the top food for women.

#yogurt #calcium #salads #wellness #organic food
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
October 24 2012
Food Trends

Yoga, Yamas & Vegetarianism

"Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed."

#yoga sutras #yogis #vegetarian #yoga #vegan
Lisa Mitchell
July 16 2012
Food Trends

10 Scary-Looking Foods That Are Actually Great For You

Are you spooked out by some of the so-called “health” foods out there?

#slideshows #digestion #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Rebecca Leffler
October 23 2013
Beauty
Recipes

Butter, Bulletproof & Beyond

Dave Asprey, the successful biohacker and entrepreneur behind Bulletproof Coffee, shares what he discovered after years of research into hacking his...

#nutrition #personal growth #food
mindbodygreen
October 21 2015
Love

Breaking the Sugar Habit: 4 Simple Strategies

One of the most common issues my clients reveal to me is this: "I am a sugar addict."

#wellness #healthy foods #sugar #food #organic
John Rosania
May 10 2012
Food Trends

7 Tricks To Quit Sugar, Starting Today

If you’re up for trying it, then these techniques might just help.

#addiction #sugar #food
Sarah Wilson
August 7 2013
Women's Health
Healthy Weight
Food Trends

Why You Should Ditch Dairy for Better Health

There's a good chance that dairy is robbing you of better health. 

#healing #alkaline #wellness #healthy foods #food
Ashley Dentino
June 21 2012
Food Trends
Meditation
Integrative Health

7 Tips to Reduce Stress & Feel Energized at Work

We all have a lot to accomplish, but we shouldn’t forget about our health in the process.

#happiness #fitness #mindfulness #vegetarian #food
Katie Bressack
January 31 2012
Integrative Health

7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Work

With so much to balance at work, these tips make it easy to stay on track.

#mindfulness #wellness #goal setting #healthy foods #sugar
Reshma Adwar, DPT
April 24 2012
Functional Food

10 Unexpected Gluten Culprits in Common Foods

If you're going gluten-free, be sure to look out for it in these common foods.

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #restaurants #healthy foods #food
Katrine van Wyk
April 11 2012