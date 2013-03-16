1326 results for

12 Reasons To Use Incense

Burning incense is a peaceful act, recalls loving memories in abundance, and compliments my yoga practice,

Sara Courter
March 16 2013

15 Ways To Detox Your Home & Your Life

There are around 100,000 synthetic chemicals available on the market today, in everything from shampoo to cleaning products, toys to baby bottles,...

Kirsten McCulloch
November 19 2013

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Childhood Obesity: A Pediatrician Explains

“How do you do your job?” “I wouldn’t touch those kids with a 10-foot pole!” “Your clinic is a mini-psych ward!” “Nothing works!”

Dr. Dyan Hes
March 24 2014

How To Make Yummy, Sugar-Free Juices

There’s something about drinking a green juice that makes my body vibrate on a higher level and the whole world seems to glow a little bit brighter...

Claire Ragozzino
June 7 2013

10 Things Everyone Can Learn From Paleo (Even If You Hate It)

I hate meat. I've been vegetarian all my life. I remember a few years ago at a Pizza Hut when they mistakenly brought out a "meat lovers" pizza...

Amy Shah, M.D.
March 14 2014

5 Tips For Effortless Weight Loss

What if I told you it was actually possible to lose weight without following some super structured diet plan or cutting out any of your favorite...

Danielle Prestejohn
May 29 2013

5 Biohacks That Improve Your Performance Without Wasting Your Time

Life can get busy. Time slips away from the best of us, and committing to new habits or practices is tough when your schedule is already full.

Dave Asprey
July 23 2015
7 Best Foods For Beautiful Teeth + 7 Surprising Foods To Avoid

After nearly 30 years as a dentist, I know preventing cavities isn't just about brushing and flossing daily.

Mark Burhenne, DDS
July 17 2015
12 Tips To Help You Prevent Breast Cancer

During 2013, a whopping 232,340 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the US; about 2,240 new cases are...

Manisha Ghei, M.D., LAc
October 1 2013

Why Everyone Should Care About Endocrine Disruptors

You endocrine system is an information superhighway that regulates your bodily functions. It releases hormone "messengers" through your body's glands...

Cheryl Bigus
September 30 2013

How To Cure A Sinus Infection Naturally

This winter I had an unusually long cold that eventually turned into a sinus infection. Not wanting to take antibiotics, as I've done in the past with...

Raquel Vasallo
May 10 2013
6 Science-Backed Health Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water

Lemon and water: talk about a power couple.

Julie M. Goolsby, M.A.
April 3 2013
10 Best Superfoods for Women

Food is an important part of pleasure. And getting — and staying — healthy can often be as simple as optimizing what we eat.

Aviva Romm, M.D.
November 26 2012
The 12 Best Health & Happiness Books Of 2014

Check them out, and let us know what you think!

Anthony Schneck
December 30 2014
Winter Rescue, All-Natural Remedy Kit

Now that winter and the holiday season are almost here you should make sure you have the following remedies on hand to prevent, beat, or reduce the...

Stephanie Barroilhet
November 15 2012
What I Learned After A Month Of Camping

I recently spent almost a month camping in the Redwoods and on an organic farm. I hadn't been camping since I was a young child with my parents. I'm a...

Lisa Be
September 3 2013
Meditation For People Who Don't Meditate (A 12-Step Guide)

Congratulations! You want to meditate, but you’re not sure what to do. If you’re one who can’t handle too much esoteric sweetener in your spiritual...

Daniel Scott
January 3 2014
