12 Reasons To Use Incense
Burning incense is a peaceful act, recalls loving memories in abundance, and compliments my yoga practice,
15 Ways To Detox Your Home & Your Life
There are around 100,000 synthetic chemicals available on the market today, in everything from shampoo to cleaning products, toys to baby bottles,...
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Childhood Obesity: A Pediatrician Explains
“How do you do your job?” “I wouldn’t touch those kids with a 10-foot pole!” “Your clinic is a mini-psych ward!” “Nothing works!”
How To Make Yummy, Sugar-Free Juices
There’s something about drinking a green juice that makes my body vibrate on a higher level and the whole world seems to glow a little bit brighter...
10 Things Everyone Can Learn From Paleo (Even If You Hate It)
I hate meat. I've been vegetarian all my life. I remember a few years ago at a Pizza Hut when they mistakenly brought out a "meat lovers" pizza...
5 Tips For Effortless Weight Loss
What if I told you it was actually possible to lose weight without following some super structured diet plan or cutting out any of your favorite...
5 Biohacks That Improve Your Performance Without Wasting Your Time
Life can get busy. Time slips away from the best of us, and committing to new habits or practices is tough when your schedule is already full.
7 Best Foods For Beautiful Teeth + 7 Surprising Foods To Avoid
After nearly 30 years as a dentist, I know preventing cavities isn't just about brushing and flossing daily.
5 Health Benefits Of Honey + The Science Of How It Works
It's even more powerful than you think.
12 Tips To Help You Prevent Breast Cancer
During 2013, a whopping 232,340 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the US; about 2,240 new cases are...
Why Everyone Should Care About Endocrine Disruptors
You endocrine system is an information superhighway that regulates your bodily functions. It releases hormone "messengers" through your body's glands...
How To Cure A Sinus Infection Naturally
This winter I had an unusually long cold that eventually turned into a sinus infection. Not wanting to take antibiotics, as I've done in the past with...
6 Science-Backed Health Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water
Lemon and water: talk about a power couple.
10 Best Superfoods for Women
Food is an important part of pleasure. And getting — and staying — healthy can often be as simple as optimizing what we eat.
The 12 Best Health & Happiness Books Of 2014
Check them out, and let us know what you think!
Winter Rescue, All-Natural Remedy Kit
Now that winter and the holiday season are almost here you should make sure you have the following remedies on hand to prevent, beat, or reduce the...
Blueberry Superfood Smoothie Bliss
A whole lotta love.
What I Learned After A Month Of Camping
I recently spent almost a month camping in the Redwoods and on an organic farm. I hadn't been camping since I was a young child with my parents. I'm a...
Meditation For People Who Don't Meditate (A 12-Step Guide)
Congratulations! You want to meditate, but you’re not sure what to do. If you’re one who can’t handle too much esoteric sweetener in your spiritual...
This Is Exactly Why Everybody Loves Salt Lamps
They may be beneficial to our health.