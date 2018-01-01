1332 results for

Spirituality

The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2018. What's In The Stars For You?

Learn what 2018 has in store for finances, love, and self-compassion.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 1 2018

5 Lessons Learned From My Spring Cleanse

This is the season for cleansing! Coming out of our winter hibernation, procrastination and sluggishness, we now have spring to look forward to. The...

#mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #cleanse #detox
Emily Kasman
March 28 2012

To Heal Chapped Lips, Avoid These Harmful Lip Balm Ingredients

On the day I woke up with plump, pink lipstick that were free of lipstick or plumping gloss, I thought I'd hit the beauty jackpot. It was as if I'd...

#toxic #beauty
Laurel Staples
December 9 2014
Recipes

Creamy Apple Pie Smoothie Recipe

This decadently creamy smoothie is satisfying and absolutely delicious!

#smoothie #almond butter #vegan recipes
Gina Gibbons
January 14 2013
Wellness Trends

Rhythm and Getting in the Flow

Why you should get back to your natural rhythm.

#wellness #rhythm #food #Flow
Frank Lipman, M.D.
November 14 2011
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

A Natural Food Chef Shares Her Secrets For Reducing Sugar Intake

Chef and blogger Phoebe Lapine found the perfect balance between health and hedonism—here's how.

#happiness #healthy recipes #coconut milk #wellness #dairy
Phoebe Lapine
February 8 2017
Functional Food

Eat Fat To Lose Fat? A Functional Medicine Expert Explains 4 Ways To Do The Ketogenic Diet

It's counterintuitive, but the biology behind this fatty diet is compelling.

#fat #healthy reset
Alicia Armitstead
February 1 2017
Healthy Weight

How To Eat Right For Your Body Type

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss.

#nutrition #wellness #weight loss #body image
Traci D. Mitchell
May 5 2015

The ONLY Gluten-Free Muffin Recipe You'll Ever Need (With Vegan Option)

I’m obsessed with this muffin recipe, and I know you will be too. Here’s why: you can play around with them to find the perfect flavor (I did berry...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Danielle DuBoise
May 21 2014

Coconut-Ginger Golden Beet & Carrot Soup

Finally, the birds are singing, the flowers and trees are in full bloom and winter bulbs are bursting forth through the soil, yielding their first...

#garlic #soup #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #coconut milk
Andrea Rice
May 21 2014
Recipes

Vegan Recipe: Energizing Strawberry Cream Chia Pudding

This luscious chia pudding is comprised of some serious superfoods.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #chia seed #vegan #healthy foods
Kibby Miller
June 10 2013
Integrative Health

15 Ways To Get Good-Quality Sleep (Even If You Aren't Getting Enough)

Good sleep isn't just about quantity; it's about quality, too. 

#sleep #supplements #mbgsupplements
Michelle Konstantinovsky
December 27 2019
Personal Growth

The Secret To Falling Asleep When You're Seriously Stressed

Adopt these nighttime rituals to chill out, shut down, and sleep peacefully through the night.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #mindfulness #relaxation #sleeping
Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC
June 28 2016
Functional Food

10 Ways To Eat More Dandelion Greens (Especially If You’re Tired Of Kale)

Though it’s not as mainstream as kale or collards, we find dandelion greens to be just as versatile.

#healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Christina Liva
April 27 2015
Food Trends

How To Decode The New Nutrition Labels + What They Really Mean For You

Most manufacturers will be required to have put this new label in place by July 26, 2018.

#nutrition #food
Darria Long Gillespie, M.D.
June 15 2016

3 Reasons You Should Have More Plants In Your Home

Plants are a powerhouse of wellness for your home. They'll provide you with a host of benefits, and they'll make your house look great while doing it....

#healthy foods #food #energy #home
Dann McNulty
December 18 2013

3 Things I Stopped (And Started) Doing As Soon As I Got Pregnant

Mindfulness and wogging may be the keys to a healthy pregnancy!

#mindfulness #pregnancy #health
Darria Long Gillespie, M.D.
January 7 2017