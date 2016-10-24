1340 results for

Wellness Trends
Recipes

A Gluten-Free Fruitcake Recipe Everyone Will ACTUALLY Love

Even though some of us ignore it entirely, fruitcake really is one of the foods that define the holiday season.

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Elizabeth Finch
December 22 2013
Personal Growth

How To Honor Your Soul's True Calling In Life

Stay in touch with and honor the calling you feel deep within you.

#wellness #personal growth #inspiration #spirituality
Dr. Wayne Dyer
March 10 2014

9 Ways To Reset Lymph Flow And Decrease Bloating

It's not that drastic, but these small changes will make a significant impact!

#healing #wellness #healthy reset
Amber Bodily
October 20 2016
Routines

How To Use Restorative Yoga To Boost Your Confidence

A brief restorative yoga and meditation sequence that can help you reconnect with that still and centered place within, helping you to let go of those...

#yoga poses sequence #meditation #yoga
Erin Nicole Haley
February 5 2015
Functional Food

I Drank Celery Juice For A Month To Heal My Gut. Here's What Happened

Is this juice trend just a fad? We put it to the test.

#gut health
Fern Olivia
May 9 2017

Everything You Need To Know About The "New" Zodiac Sign: The AstroTwins Explain

​Global panic ensued when NASA announced that the star signs changed to include a 13th zodiac sign called Ophiuchus. But don't believe the new star...

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 5 2016
Food Trends
Mental Health
Functional Food

You Can Biohack Your Smoothie. Here's How

Upgrade your smoothie bowl for some real brain and beauty benefits.

#smoothie #functional foods #smoothies #functional recipes #healthy foods
Lauren Chambers
April 23 2017
Women's Health

How Buying A Yoni Egg Changed My Life

"The yoni egg can catalyze a sensual awakening. Adorn yourself in essential oils of jasmine, rose, sandalwood, and vetiver; concoct a sexy,...

#empowerment #sexuality #hormones #feminism
Molly McConnell
April 7 2017
Functional Food
Personal Growth

How I Got My Gut Health Back On Track After A Long Hiking Trip

Pooping like a rock star is actually really simple.

#gut health #inflammation #hiking
Ben Greenfield
September 3 2016
Beauty
Climate Change

Beyond Zoodles: 3 Vegetable Noodle Recipes That Aren't Zucchini

Zucchini noodles are a quick and easy way to incorporate more plants into your meals. But why stop at zucchini? You can use the same method with a...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #plant-based #food
Ali Maffucci
June 9 2015
Recipes

Creamy Apple Pie Smoothie Recipe

This decadently creamy smoothie is satisfying and absolutely delicious!

#smoothie #almond butter #vegan recipes
Gina Gibbons
January 14 2013

5 Lessons Learned From My Spring Cleanse

This is the season for cleansing! Coming out of our winter hibernation, procrastination and sluggishness, we now have spring to look forward to. The...

#mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #cleanse #detox
Emily Kasman
March 28 2012
Food Trends