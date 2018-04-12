1339 results for

Off-the-Grid
Recipes

Delectable (And Easy!) Raw Chocolate Cake

I love desserts. I love chocolate. And sticky toffee pudding. And pie. Mostly, I love all sweet things and I am obviously not alone. Hence, this...

#healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Michelle Riordan
July 28 2014
Functional Food

Want To Give Hibiscus Tea A Try? Read This First

What it tastes like, how it's grown, and more.

#tea
Leigh Weingus
April 2 2018
Nature

A Home Spray Guide With Scents Straight From Nature

Bring the outdoors in with the best home sprays of today.

#environmentalism #toxins at home
Emma Loewe
November 19 2016
Home

Trouble Focusing? Here's What To Do & What To Avoid

Because we could all use a little extra help with attention, focus, and productivity.

#supplements #food as medicine #mental health #health
Dr. James Greenblatt
May 9 2017
Women's Health
Functional Food

This Mission-Driven Company Is Shaking Up The Junk Food Industry

Think Twinkies, but for your gut health.

#news #vegan
Krysten Peck
March 15 2018
Functional Food

The World's Best Pastries Are Gluten-Free. This Woman Is The Reason Why

A gluten intolerance diagnosis could have spelled the end of Liz Prueitt's baking career. It was the beginning of the best chapter yet.

#celebrity #gluten #recipes #gluten-free recipe #business
Elizabeth Inglese
April 27 2017

How To Stock A Paleo Pantry

Going grain-free, dairy-free, and processed sugar-free can be shocking initially to most people. The ingredients that we grew up using and are...

#Paleo #gluten #healthy foods #whole foods
Danielle Walker
March 6 2014
Integrative Health

The Gut-Healing Supplement That Should Be On Your Radar

Preliminary research shows it might promote gut health in a major way.

#gut health #inflammation #breastfeeding
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 6 2018
Functional Food
Recipes

The Absolute Best Healthy Halloween Candy Recipes

Don't settle for store-bought when you can quickly, easily make healthy Halloween candy on your own!

#recipes #healthy recipes #Halloween
Liz Moody
October 25 2016
Beauty

Dental Care Just Got A Huge Make-Under

Who knew dental hygiene could look so good?

#digestion #longevity #probiotics
Lindsay Kellner
February 23 2018
Food Trends

7 Food Trends To Watch In 2015

Look out for these upcoming food trends.

#wellness #healthy foods #food
Christina Liva
December 12 2014
Beauty

10 Rose-Inspired Natural Beauty Products For A Day Of Love

Rose is actually a powerhouse ingredient.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
February 14 2018
Functional Food