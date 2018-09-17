1339 results for

How To Tell If Your Food Was Raised Inhumanely — And What To Do About It

Ready to pay more attention to food labels? Here's how.

#partner #easy meals
Krista Soriano
September 17 2018
Wellness Trends

What You Need To Know Before Buying Leather

From Hollywood (who could forget the iconic T-Bird leather jacket?) to the music industry (think Michael Jackson in Thriller), leather has always been...

#environmentalism #green living #fashion
Leah Corio
January 14 2017

7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood

In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...

#toxic #wellness #digestion #depression #sugar
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 24 2013
Home

7 Feng Shui–Approved Ways To Detox Your Bedroom

These quick changes will support your body, mind, and spirit.

#feng shui
Dana Claudat
May 29 2018
Integrative Health

A 30-Day Reset To Reduce Inflammation & Balance Your Hormones

When it comes to autoimmune disease, the wrong foods can hurt or even kill you — and the right foods can heal you.

#inflammation #cleanse
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
March 13 2015
Healthy Weight

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight: A Hormone Expert Explains

Understanding that permanent weight loss occurs as a result of hormone balance has helped so many of my patients finally get their weight under...

#hormones #weight loss #health
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 22 2016
Functional Food

Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Let's dive into the actual science.

#sugar
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
June 20 2017

4 Superfoods To Power Your Workout

Superfoods are extremely potent and nutritious foods that can have a big impact on your health. You may notice your local health food store has...

#nutrition #fitness #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods
Summer Sanders
May 6 2015
Functional Food

Tired But Wired? 3 Foods To Eat + 3 To Avoid To Heal Your Adrenals

Dr. Sara Gottfried is a Harvard-trained MD, best-selling author, and leading expert on hormones. Here's what she recommends eating to heal from...

#healing #caffeine #hormones #health #adrenal fatigue
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 8 2016
Home

The Nontoxic Kitchen Kit Every Parent Needs

The sippy cups, plates, and cleaners to have on your radar.

#news #organic food #Green Cleaning #toxins at home #motherhood
Emma Loewe
April 26 2018

7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 14, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including Candice Swanepoel's diet details, a new brain cell discovery, and what our Instagram use can tell us...

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
August 14 2017

Vegan Chocolate Truffles You'll Want To Eat Every Day

With the perfect smooth and rich filling, these Chocolate Truffles satisfy even the most sinful chocolate lover’s taste buds! They're beautiful enough...

#recipes #dessert #healthy foods #food #chocolate
Laura Marquis
February 21 2016

Why You Should Be Using More Cinnamon

Cinnamon brings memories of apple cider and snowflakes falling, briefly numbing the pain of another long, cold winter. Aside from the comforting smell...

#nutrition #healthy foods #food
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
November 14 2014
Functional Food

The French Girl Secret Ingredient That Calms Anxiety And Inflammation

This is why they're so calm and beautiful all the time!

#anxiety #immunity
Clotilde Dusoulier
August 3 2017
Functional Food

Why Everyone Should Consider Going "Pegan"

Food is medicine, and my job as a doctor involves advising people about the most nutrient dense foods to prevent, treat, and even reverse chronic...

#organic food #vegetarian #vegan
Mark Hyman, M.D.
February 17 2015