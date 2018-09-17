1339 results for
How To Tell If Your Food Was Raised Inhumanely — And What To Do About It
Ready to pay more attention to food labels? Here's how.
What You Need To Know Before Buying Leather
From Hollywood (who could forget the iconic T-Bird leather jacket?) to the music industry (think Michael Jackson in Thriller), leather has always been...
7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood
In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...
7 Feng Shui–Approved Ways To Detox Your Bedroom
These quick changes will support your body, mind, and spirit.
A 30-Day Reset To Reduce Inflammation & Balance Your Hormones
When it comes to autoimmune disease, the wrong foods can hurt or even kill you — and the right foods can heal you.
Vegan Cupcakes You Can Eat For Breakfast
Breakfast just got a little better
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight: A Hormone Expert Explains
Understanding that permanent weight loss occurs as a result of hormone balance has helped so many of my patients finally get their weight under...
Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains
Let's dive into the actual science.
4 Superfoods To Power Your Workout
Superfoods are extremely potent and nutritious foods that can have a big impact on your health. You may notice your local health food store has...
These Are The Green Powders That The World's Healthiest People Actually Buy Themselves
They're healthy and yummy.
One Under-the-Radar Paleo Side Effect You Won’t Like
Is bacon bad for your ... lungs?
Tired But Wired? 3 Foods To Eat + 3 To Avoid To Heal Your Adrenals
Dr. Sara Gottfried is a Harvard-trained MD, best-selling author, and leading expert on hormones. Here's what she recommends eating to heal from...
The Nontoxic Kitchen Kit Every Parent Needs
The sippy cups, plates, and cleaners to have on your radar.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 14, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know, including Candice Swanepoel's diet details, a new brain cell discovery, and what our Instagram use can tell us...
Vegan Chocolate Truffles You'll Want To Eat Every Day
With the perfect smooth and rich filling, these Chocolate Truffles satisfy even the most sinful chocolate lover’s taste buds! They're beautiful enough...
Why You Should Be Using More Cinnamon
Cinnamon brings memories of apple cider and snowflakes falling, briefly numbing the pain of another long, cold winter. Aside from the comforting smell...
What You Need To Know About Coffee & Your Fitness Goals: Doctors Weigh In
PSA: All coffee is not created equal.
The French Girl Secret Ingredient That Calms Anxiety And Inflammation
This is why they're so calm and beautiful all the time!
Why Everyone Should Consider Going "Pegan"
Food is medicine, and my job as a doctor involves advising people about the most nutrient dense foods to prevent, treat, and even reverse chronic...