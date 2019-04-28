970 results for
4 Things To Do When You're Craving Sugar (And Don't Want To Indulge)
These naturally sweet recipes will be your new go-to's!
These 7 Foods May Be Taking A Toll On Your Gut Health, Says An MD
Some may surprise you.
Is Sparkling Water Just As Hydrating As Still? An Expert Weighs In
All you need to know about sparkling water vs. regular water.
Cutting Back On Sugar In Your Iced Coffee This Summer? Use This Skin-Supporting Sub
For coffee devotees, there's little more important in the morning than getting your perfect cup of coffee.
How This Ancient Drink Will Help You Give Up Sugar — For Good
A mug of health-supportive and delicious Golden Milk will curb sugar cravings and send you straight into relaxation mode.
4 Functional Plant-Based Boosters To Add To Your Superfood Smoothies
Looking for a superfood powder or healthy fat to boost your smoothies? Check these out.
Anti-Inflammatory FAQs: We've Answered Your Most Burning Questions
These are the most common questions I get asked by people beginning an anti-inflammatory eating protocol.
Are You A Sweet Snacker? These Are The Best Healthy Options
Sweet AND blood-sugar-balancing? It exists, and we've found it for you.
Nostalgic For A Summer Slushie? Try This Healthy 2-Ingredient Recipe
To satisfy childhood cravings.
Can't Give Up Your Coffee? Here Are 8 Ways To Make It More Gut-Friendly
Spoiler: Collagen may be your new BFF.
These Are The Best Keto-Approved Sweeteners
Yes, you can have your cake and keto too.
These 16 Pantry Staples Make The Keto Diet So Much Easier & Tastier
Having these items on hand will make the keto diet much easier.
The Gut Health/Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About
The connection between blood sugar imbalance—and diseases like diabetes and metabolic syndrome—and microbiome imbalances.
Meet The New Inflammation-Fighting Drink Health Experts Are Obsessed With
Delicious and healthy? Sign us up!
Science Suggests Eating Sugar Has Negative Effects On Our Ability To Think Straight
Can't seem to be productive? Blame the doughnuts!
Not Seeing Results With Keto? This M.D. Says "Sneaky Carbs" May Be To Blame
Plus, 5 tips to stay in ketosis.
How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use
Most of the jams, jellies, and other fruity toppers we slather on our morning toast aren't doing us a lot of favors in the nutrition department—these...
Sick Of Eggs? Try These Low-Carb Keto Pancakes For Breakfast
You'll never guess what makes them so fluffy.
How Healthy Is Protein Powder? Here's What You Need To Know
My favorite question, answered.
Your Biggest Questions About Dealing With Picky Eaters, Answered
Here's what a pediatric specialist says about snacking, the most important nutrients, and more.