Functional Food

4 Things To Do When You're Craving Sugar (And Don't Want To Indulge)

These naturally sweet recipes will be your new go-to's!

#Blood Sugar #sugar #sugar-free
Caroline Muggia
April 28 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Is Sparkling Water Just As Hydrating As Still? An Expert Weighs In

All you need to know about sparkling water vs. regular water.

#immunity #energy
Caroline Muggia
May 16 2019
Functional Food

Cutting Back On Sugar In Your Iced Coffee This Summer? Use This Skin-Supporting Sub

For coffee devotees, there's little more important in the morning than getting your perfect cup of coffee.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen #coffee
Alexandra Engler
May 23
PAID CONTENT FOR Gaia Herbs

How This Ancient Drink Will Help You Give Up Sugar — For Good

A mug of health-supportive and delicious Golden Milk will curb sugar cravings and send you straight into relaxation mode.

#Ayurveda #dessert #joy #mindfulness #wellness
Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
March 14 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

4 Functional Plant-Based Boosters To Add To Your Superfood Smoothies

Looking for a superfood powder or healthy fat to boost your smoothies? Check these out.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
February 26
Functional Food

Anti-Inflammatory FAQs: We've Answered Your Most Burning Questions

These are the most common questions I get asked by people beginning an anti-inflammatory eating protocol.

#gut health #inflammation #functional nutrition
Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., R.D.
September 6 2019
Food Trends

Are You A Sweet Snacker? These Are The Best Healthy Options

Sweet AND blood-sugar-balancing? It exists, and we've found it for you.

#Blood Sugar #dessert #vegan #snacks #sugar
Liz Moody
September 2 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health
Food Trends

These Are The Best Keto-Approved Sweeteners

Yes, you can have your cake and keto too.

#dessert #ketogenic
Liz Moody
August 5 2019
Food Trends

These 16 Pantry Staples Make The Keto Diet So Much Easier & Tastier

Having these items on hand will make the keto diet much easier.

#ketogenic
Jennifer Marie Garza
June 30 2019
Integrative Health

The Gut Health/Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About

The connection between blood sugar imbalance—and diseases like diabetes and metabolic syndrome—and microbiome imbalances.

#gut health #Blood Sugar #microbiome
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 3 2019
Food Trends
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Functional Food

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use

Most of the jams, jellies, and other fruity toppers we slather on our morning toast aren't doing us a lot of favors in the nutrition department—these...

#dessert #breakfast
Michelle Konstantinovsky
June 5
Recipes

Sick Of Eggs? Try These Low-Carb Keto Pancakes For Breakfast

You'll never guess what makes them so fluffy.

#breakfast #ketogenic
Kayleigh Roberts
February 23 2019
Recovery
PAID CONTENT FOR ChildLife Essentials

Your Biggest Questions About Dealing With Picky Eaters, Answered

Here's what a pediatric specialist says about snacking, the most important nutrients, and more.

#back to school #partner
Krista Soriano
August 12