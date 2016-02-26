182 results for

9 Easy Ways To Wind Down After A Crazy-Busy Day

As a health coach, I know that setting a relaxing tone for the evening is essential for stress management, a mindful lifestyle, and great sleep....

#sleep #relaxation #stress management #self-care #sleeping
Amy Kurtz
February 26 2016

5 Ways To Create Daily Summer Relaxation Rituals With Essential Oils

It¹s summertime and the living is, well, not so easy. Your social calendar is booked. Your daily calendar is crunched with extra outdoor activities...

#beauty #skin #essential oils #partnered posts
Partner Post
June 7 2013
Beauty
Personal Growth

17 Wellness Books Worth Reading In 2017

Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying year yet.

#empowerment #manifesting
Allison Daniels
January 23 2017
Wellness Trends

9 Easy Ways To Deal With Everyday Anxiety: A Doctor Explains

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who struggle with anxiety, you know the havoc it can wreak on your daily life — from getting in the way of...

#anxiety #stress #health #stress management
Ernest Brown, M.D., M.S.
December 21 2015
Women's Health

These Remedies Are The Ultimate In All-Natural Period Pain Relief

Rely on over-the-counter meds during that time of the month? Try this instead.

#hormones
Aviva Romm, M.D.
November 13 2017

5 Reasons To Take A Bath Every Dang Day + 3 DIY Soak Recipes

When there's frost on the windows, a warm bath as is inviting as a crackling fire, which is why winter is the perfect time to start a bathing ritual....

#beauty #diy beauty #relaxation #skin #essential oils
Paige Padgett
December 11 2015
Beauty

How To Care For Your Skin Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Nature provides all the necessary ingredients, just like the stars provide the path for your life

#beauty #skin #astrology
Britanie Faith
August 4 2015
Spirituality

10 Books To Read If You Want To Start 2016 Right

Here’s the lineup we've all been waiting for.

#relationships #books #inspiration #self-care
Emma Mildon
December 2 2015
The Best Herbal Teas For Every Ailment, From Anxiety To Bloating To Inflammation

Whether you're looking to energize and invigorate your body, soothe your mind, or get your glow on, herbs can have a powerful impact.

#anxiety #bloating #healing #tea #happiness
mindbodygreen
October 2 2017
Women's Health

10 Daily Rituals For Better Hormone Balance

Do you have a spiritual practice that speaks to you?

#stress #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
September 28 2017
Personal Growth

4 Holistic Practices That Dissolve My Anxiety (Even When Nothing Else Works)

"Remember that we are striving for progress, not perfection and that each time we lean into e present and away from fear, our ability to choose is...

#anxiety
Brittany Jackson
September 9 2017

9 Books To Inspire You To Create The Happiness You Deserve

Struggling to find the courage to leave that snuggly comfort zone? Maybe you have a goal you’ve wanted to tick off your bucket list for a while, but...

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #abundance #mind body connection
Emma Mildon
October 17 2015
Integrative Health
Meditation
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

11 Natural, Science-Backed Tips To Lower Your Blood Pressure

High blood pressure has earned the name “silent killer." Sadly, it’s well deserved.

#heart disease #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 1 2015