1460 results for

Beauty
Recipes
Beauty

These 6 Amazing Beauty Products Are Already In Your Pantry

By understanding what you are putting in your body, you can make educated decisions that reflect balance and lead to greater health and happiness.

#beauty #food as medicine #mind body connection
Lily Kunin
April 10 2017
Functional Food
Beauty
Functional Food
Recipes
Functional Food
Recipes
Recipes

A Pair Of Herby Homemade Salad Dressings To Make All Summer Long

From the sisters behind Mandy's Salads in Montréal.

#salads
Eliza Sullivan
July 5
Functional Food
Recipes
Food Trends
Functional Food
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Amazing Grass

The 7 Best Ways To Alkalize Your Body — And Why It's The Key To Immunity & Overall Health

A combination of lifestyle and diet that can make the biggest impact on our pH levels—here's why that matters.

#stress #supplements #immunity #vegan
mindbodygreen
July 12 2017
Integrative Health

Gut Trouble? Here's A 1-Day Detox To Get Your Digestion Back On Track

How to reset your gut in one day, including fermented foods, a 16-hour fast, and plenty of exercise and self-care.

#gut health #digestion #cleanse #microbiome
Amy Shah, M.D.
November 26 2018