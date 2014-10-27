1625 results for

7 Ways Your Spice Rack Can Replace Your Medicine Cabinet

As a health-conscious chef, I've always been a big believer in turning to your diet to help fix what ails you. But in the last year, I've really been...

#nutrition #healthy foods #spices #food #whole foods
Phoebe Lapine
October 27 2014
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Stay A Yogi (Even With A Corporate Job)

After managing a large yoga studio, and before stepping back into teaching full time, I decided to take a break and experience “the real world.” The...

#breathing #mindfulness #yoga #present #energy
Sasha Voronenko
July 16 2013

The Case Against Juicing

It seems like green juice has become synonymous with health. And if there were ever a sign of an exploding industry, it would have to be the fact that...

#fiber #digestion #personal growth #cleanse #juicing
Robin Berzin, M.D.
July 9 2013

5 Reasons To Quit Sugar For Good

Do you panic if there's nothing sweet in the house? Start with just a bite, then end up polishing off a pint? If your cravings have been controlling...

#disease #happiness #wellness #sugar #food
Sara Vance
July 6 2013
Integrative Health
Meditation

10 Surefire Ways To Get Healthy & Happy This Fall

Adjust the way you eat and live to match the seasonal change.

#let go #meditation #abundance #wellness #detox
Melissa Green
September 25 2014

9 Ways To Feel More Awake (Without Caffeine!)

When was the last time you felt awake and energized all day long? It's been a while, hasn't it? Many of us suffer from energy highs and lows...

#wellness #digestion #healthy foods #food #energy
Cortney Chaite
June 25 2013
Functional Food

Is Gluten REALLY The Culprit?

Gluten might not be the cause of your digestive issues.

#allergies #gluten #healthy foods #food #food sensitivity
Aicacia Young
September 12 2014
Personal Growth

5 Tips To Conquer Binge Eating

Living in the Big Apple in my 20s, there was always a party to be had. But there was one party where I was the sole invitee, surrounded by my choice...

#eating disorder #healing #stress #anger #sugar
Stacy Michelle
June 15 2013

What Are Your Cravings Trying To Tell You?

We've all had those longings for something sweet, salty or fried. Cravings are usually for the not-so-healthy variety of food, and they come when we...

#nutrition #salt #cravings #mind body connection #wellness
Nikki Knudsen
June 7 2013
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

How Juicing Changed My Life

Not only am I an avid juicer, but I’m an advocate, teaching others how to properly introduce juicing into their lives.

#healing #personal growth #weight loss #juicing
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
May 30 2013
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Bounce Back Quickly After Anesthesia

What you may not know is that there are safe, effective ways to prepare for — and recover from — anesthesia.

#energy
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
May 28 2013

5 Reasons Why We Have Cravings

We all experience cravings on a daily basis. At 10am, that donut looks delicious. At 12pm, that greasy slice of pizza seems irresistible. And so on. 

#cravings #hormones #mindfulness #food
Margo Gladys
May 15 2013
Functional Food

5 Ways To Be The Boss Of Your Sugar Cravings

We constantly hear about the negative health impacts of sugar, yet we still often find ourselves overindulging and eating more sweets than we know is...

#healthy recipes #personal growth #healthy foods #sugar
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 5 2013
Routines

Yes, You Can Start (And Sustain!) A Home Yoga Practice

A home practice allows you to put in the time, focusing on consistency over quantity.

#personal growth #yoga #home
Elisa Mason
March 29 2013
Parenting
Functional Food