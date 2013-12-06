1612 results for

A Hearty Veggie Salad With A Horseradish Kick

The beauty of the fall season isn't just the leaves changing color or the crispiness of the air; it's also the amazing array of vegetables that are in...

Binny Liu
December 6 2013
9 Holistic Acne Remedies You Can Find At Home For Clear Skin

Ahead, find nine DIY acne spot treatments you can find in your pantry or fridge. 

Andrea Jordan
November 18 2013
What To Eat To Instantly Reset Your Gut

No. 5 is an instant bloat reducer.

Liz Moody
December 21 2017
Recipes

The New Classic Vegetarian Cookbook Just Came Out. Here Are The 3 Best Recipes

From the writers of the best-selling vegetarian cookbook of all time.

Liz Moody
October 15 2017
The Tea A Reiki Master Drinks Every Day To Feel Centered & Grounded

Over the years Kelsey Patel and her husband have developed a grounding tea ritual that they do daily, no matter what.

Olessa Pindak
May 16
7 Healthy Dinner Ideas For When You're Broke + Just Can't

What mbg editors (aka the healthiest people ever) eat.

Liz Moody
October 9 2017
The ONE Trick I Use To Stay Slim: A Nutritionist Explains

Let me introduce you to brothing. It's my term for replacing a meal, snack, or beverage with bone broth, so you can sip yourself slim, young, and...

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
November 18 2015
10 Foods To Keep In Your Kitchen If You Want To Eat Clean

Top 10 pantry essentials these sisters can't live without.

Jasmine Hemsley
September 24 2014
13 Dark Spot Remedies You Can Find In Your Kitchen

These ingredients are skin-clearing powerhouses.

Jessica Ourisman
March 23 2013
Queer Eye's Antoni Shares His Top 5 Healthy Cooking Hacks

Including a trick for honey that blew our minds.

Liz Moody
January 21 2019
Bored With Salad? 5 Genius Ways To Eat More Greens

Increasing your veggie intake is a lot easier if you think outside the box.

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
September 2 2017