2276 results for

Personal Growth

3 Steps For Jump-Starting Creativity

Hint: You don't have to buy anything.

#gratitude #Journey
Austin Kleon
April 26 2019
Integrative Health

The Thyroid-Fertility Connection Integrative Doctors Want You To Know About

This little organ has a big impact on your reproductive health.

#thyroid #hormones #fertility
Chloe Godwin-Gorga, M.D.
April 26 2019
Personal Growth
Personal Growth
Climate Change
Love
Spirituality

How To Make The Most Of Your Sunday, According To Ayurveda

Find out your doshic constitution and figure out what works for you!

#Ayurveda
Caroline Muggia
April 21 2019
Integrative Health

Why I Quit My Corporate Job To Become A Hypnotherapist

Forget what you've seen in the stage shows or the Hollywood movies and think about it this way: Hypnosis is simply meditation with a goal.

#holistic healing #mind body connection #personal growth
Grace Smith
January 21 2017
Wellness Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Emily Esfahani Smith, author of The Power of Meaning: Creating a Life That Matters

The Pursuit Of Happiness Doesn't Actually Make Us Happy. Try This Instead

The foundation for meaningful life—the principles upon which happiness is built—built on four pillars: belonging, purpose, storytelling, and...

#books #happiness #wellness #self-awareness #transformation
Emily Esfahani Smith
January 16 2017
Functional Food
Sex

16 Signs You're An Emotionally Intelligent Person

Many of us grew up in homes where feeling was a bad word. Tears were childish, anger was bad, and vulnerability was not to be shown. But more and...

#happiness #mind body connection #personal growth #self-awareness #compassion
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
August 1 2014
Functional Food
Friendships

You're Doing It Wrong: Here's What Your Friends Wish You Would Say

Here's what you should ACTUALLY say when your friend tells you about their problems.

#news #friendship
Julia Guerra
April 2 2019

How To Tell If Someone Loves You (Even If They Don't Say It)

Saying "I love you" is just one of the ways we express our feelings. But does it outweigh the rest?

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #dating
Sandy Weiner
January 9 2017