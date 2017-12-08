2276 results for

We Asked Experts All Our CBD Questions & Here's What We Learned

Is it actually legal? Is it safe for anyone to take?

#anxiety #inflammation #cancer
Liz Moody
October 24 2017
Spirituality
Parenting
Mental Health

New Study Finds A Simple Science-Backed Way To Boost Confidence

Certain behaviors point to low self-esteem, but a new study found limiting them can have the opposite effect.

#empowerment #news #anxiety #confidence #body positivity
Sarah Regan
November 23 2019
Motivation
Mental Health
Women's Health

How I'm Surviving Pregnancy After Years Of Struggling With Infertility

There are four things that I wish I'd heard before I saw that positive test.

#empowerment #anxiety #fertility
Kelsey Holland
November 26 2017
Mental Health

Researchers Find Depression Can Increase Your Risk Of Heart Disease

This is a call to action: Take care of your mental health.

#Heart #news #anxiety #stress #depression
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
November 12 2019
Love

Can Jealousy In A Relationship Be A Sign Of Narcissism? New Study Digs In

Narcissism and jealousy are a bad mix in a relationship. Here's why.

#news #toxic relationships #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
November 12 2019
Mental Health

A Psychiatrist Shares Why It's Good For Instagram To Hide 'Likes'

It'll revolutionize what it means to truly seek your own validation.

#news #anxiety #confidence
Jamie Schneider
November 11 2019
Nature

Do Indoor Plants Actually Improve Air Quality? Scientists Weigh In

Plant enthusiasts, proceed with caution.

#news #plants
Jamie Schneider
November 7 2019
Wellness Trends
Mental Health

This Is How Much Exercise You Need To Offset Seasonal Depression

A new study shows you can lower your odds of getting hit with a depressive episode.

#news #depression #energy
Georgina Berbari
November 5 2019
Beauty
Sex
Women's Health

9 Healthy Reasons To Have More Orgasms

Orgasms for great skin and regular periods? Sounds good to us.

#orgasm #sex #health
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
September 26 2017
Women's Health

These Are The Factors Preventing You From Having An Orgasm, According To An OB-GYN

Let's start talking about the intricacies of female orgasm.

#hormones #orgasm #libido
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
November 9 2017
Integrative Health

This Much Time On Social Media Can Ruin Your Sleep Quality, Study Finds

This might be why you keep waking up in the middle of the night.

#sleep #news #technology
Georgina Berbari
October 22 2019
Integrative Health