How Foods Heal + What To Eat To Treat Chronic Health Issues

Make eating a priority and explore ways to use real, delicious food to heal your body.

#food as medicine #superfoods
Haylie Pomroy
March 16 2016

Tropical Summer Smoothie Recipe

Pineapple, coconut milk and banana create the base for this protein packed, guilt-free pina colada. Chia and hemp add protein, your daily dose of...

#smoothie #inflammation #healthy recipes #coconut milk #chia seed
Sara Ladd
July 13 2013
Recipes

Best Vegan Chocolate Smoothie Ever (Literally!)

Does anything taste better than chocolate for a special treat?

#healthy recipes #vegan #vegan recipes #chocolate
Nathalie Fraise
January 9 2014

Have Dessert For Breakfast With This Sweet Potato Pudding

With more fiber than oatmeal and over 700% of your daily recommended beta-carotene, this sweet treat will keep you full for hours and make your skin...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Kristen Brotemarkle
January 8 2014

How The Co-Founder of Sakara Life Gets Her Glow

Do more than drink water—eat it.

#skin #water #food
Whitney Tingle
March 9 2016
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Wellness Trends

Is Fasting Actually Healthy? What Science Can Tell Us

Whether it's part of an ancient religious tradition or a popular new diet, many people are turning to fasting to improve their health. But what does...

#mind body connection #weight loss #health
Will Clower, PhD
March 7 2016
Mental Health
Beauty

The Skin Care Routine That Helped Clear My Adult Acne

It's all about keeping your skin's barrier in tact.

#skin care
Amy Chang
February 27 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice
Functional Food

The Do's And Don'ts Of Reducing Chronic Inflammation

One of the world's top mind-body experts breaks it down.

#Herbs #gut health #inflammation #functional nutrition
Deepak Chopra
February 20 2018
Functional Food
Functional Food

7 Green Superfoods That Should Always Be On Your Plate

Eat your greens! How many times did you hear that as a kid?

#avocado #antioxidant #calcium #slideshows #Vitamin C
Nicole Geraci
March 25 2013

6 Healthy Eating Tips For When You Have No Time

At least 90% of my clients say, "Eating healthy takes too much time." With four children under the age of eight, I get it. What I've learned, and...

#nutrition #healthy foods #food
Mariah Dolan
January 22 2015

DIY: Best Nontoxic Sunscreeen Ever

I probably don't need to tell you that regular sunscreen is potentially full of toxins which can do more harm than good. Of course, certain organic...

#beauty #skin #cancer
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
May 28 2014
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Cancer

It's the second largest leading cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by heart disease.

#happiness #personal growth #cancer #sugar #whole foods
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
January 30 2013

Top 5 Mistakes Paleo Eaters Make

The Paleo diet movement continues to grow. I find more and more of my patients have heard about it, and some have begun shifting their diets toward...

#Paleo #healing #food
Terry Wahls, M.D.
January 17 2015

The Ultimate Beet Juice Recipe

Beets are an affordable natural multivitamin, and are filled with disease-fighting and anti-inflammatory benefits. The bright purple color means...

#healthy recipes #detox #juicing #healthy foods #food
Julie Arnold
June 24 2013