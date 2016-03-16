2097 results for
How Foods Heal + What To Eat To Treat Chronic Health Issues
Make eating a priority and explore ways to use real, delicious food to heal your body.
Tropical Summer Smoothie Recipe
Pineapple, coconut milk and banana create the base for this protein packed, guilt-free pina colada. Chia and hemp add protein, your daily dose of...
Best Vegan Chocolate Smoothie Ever (Literally!)
Does anything taste better than chocolate for a special treat?
Have Dessert For Breakfast With This Sweet Potato Pudding
With more fiber than oatmeal and over 700% of your daily recommended beta-carotene, this sweet treat will keep you full for hours and make your skin...
How The Co-Founder of Sakara Life Gets Her Glow
Do more than drink water—eat it.
Folic Acid Is A Super Vitamin For Pregnancy. Here's Why
Show your body and your baby some love.
Can You Restore Your Vision Naturally? This Eye Doc Says Yes
The eyes have cells that can regenerate, too.
Is Fasting Actually Healthy? What Science Can Tell Us
Whether it's part of an ancient religious tradition or a popular new diet, many people are turning to fasting to improve their health. But what does...
Is Cutting Carbs Bad For Your Brain? A Neuroscientist Explains
This is what the science says.
The Skin Care Routine That Helped Clear My Adult Acne
It's all about keeping your skin's barrier in tact.
Veggie Showdown: Celery Vs. Cucumber
Let's figure this out once and for all
The Do's And Don'ts Of Reducing Chronic Inflammation
One of the world's top mind-body experts breaks it down.
If You're Not Eating This Food, You're More At Risk For Heavy Metal Poisoning
You likely have the solution in your pantry already.
7 Green Superfoods That Should Always Be On Your Plate
Eat your greens! How many times did you hear that as a kid?
6 Healthy Eating Tips For When You Have No Time
At least 90% of my clients say, "Eating healthy takes too much time." With four children under the age of eight, I get it. What I've learned, and...
DIY: Best Nontoxic Sunscreeen Ever
I probably don't need to tell you that regular sunscreen is potentially full of toxins which can do more harm than good. Of course, certain organic...
Is There Really Such A Thing As An All-Natural Antibiotic?
Because winter is here.
5 Ways To Prevent Cancer
It's the second largest leading cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by heart disease.
Top 5 Mistakes Paleo Eaters Make
The Paleo diet movement continues to grow. I find more and more of my patients have heard about it, and some have begun shifting their diets toward...
The Ultimate Beet Juice Recipe
Beets are an affordable natural multivitamin, and are filled with disease-fighting and anti-inflammatory benefits. The bright purple color means...